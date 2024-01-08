Time Out says

Having earned 5 Tony Awards and secured its position as a Broadway smash hit, Peter and the Starcatcher – a Peter Pan spin-off that tells the magical story about the birth of Neverland – will be coming to Australian stages for the first time in late 2024. After making its Australian debut at Canberra Theatre Centre in October 2024, the fantastical show will hit Sydney’s Capitol Theatre in January and February 2025.

Originally written by the playwright behind Jersey Boys and Adams Family, and developed by Disney Theatrical Group, the all-new production has been reimagined with production and direction from Australian director David Morton. Morton’s award-winning theatre company Dead Puppet Society has been tasked with bringing the production to life for an Australian audience and, with their track record of creating visually astounding worlds, we expect they’ll do a pretty stellar job.

"The initial production of Peter and the Starcatcher was a passion project – just a great group of artists and high expectations. To see the play come to life over and over again around the world is a joy I never expected," says playwright Rick Elice. "And to witness the marriage of this humble piece with the vast imagination and ingenuity of Dead Puppet Society is more than a joy, it’s a privilege – and, for this playwright, an inspiration."

Telling the story of Neverland before it became what we know it as now, Peter and the Starcatcher is a whimsical exploration of imagination and nostalgia, described by the New York Times as “a blissful exercise in the make believe”.

Peter and the Starcatcher’s national Australian tour will take the production from Canberra to Melbourne and Adelaide before arriving in Sydney in January 2025, and continuing on to Brisbane in March 2025.

Casting and dates are yet to be announced. You can learn more and sign up for the ticket waitlist over here.



Time Out tip: Though Neverland is all about never growing up, this production is suited for viewers aged 10 years and above.