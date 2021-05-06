This popular Harry Potter spoof has been touring the world for more than a decade

It's been almost 25 years since a certain bespectacled boy came out from under the stairs and learnt of his snake-conversing, broomstick-flying, billions-making powers. And he's as popular now as ever, spawning films, spin-off films, toys, games, apps and multiple stage adaptations, only one of which is, well, actually authorised.

You'll have to go to Melbourne to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, but Sydney Potterheads are in for a stage treat of their own in Potted Potter. And who wants to sit through six hours of theatre, anyway? Potted Potter condenses the entirety of the Harry Potter books into a nice, tight 70 minutes. We are assuming show creators Daniel Clarkson and Jeff Turner elide over a lot of the endless camping that takes up an enormous amount of Deathly Hallows.

The show has been touring for 15 years and played Off Broadway and on the West End. It's been in Australia in 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2019, but this latest version has new material, so even those who have seen it before will still get something out of it. So go on, relive Harry's days at Hogwarts. And although the show wasn't written by You Know Who, what it lacks in intellectual property compliance it more than makes up for in laughs. We're pretty sure Fed and George Weasley would approve.