Rabbits on a Red Planet

  • Theatre, Musicals
  • Flight Path Theatre, Marrickville
Time Out says

This brand new Australian musical is a science-fiction satire with some familiar targets

When the world is overrun by giant mutant rabbits and political instability abounds, an ambitious trillionaire seeks to cash in on the greatest real estate of all time: a newly terraformed Mars. Meanwhile, a determined band of scientists and activists known as the 'Tangleweb' attempt to grapple with the impending destruction of humanity.

This all-singing, all-dancing, science-fiction satire skewers some recognisable targets while shining a sharp, bright light on contemporary and historical issues – all with a playful edge. The four-piece band packs in drums, bass and keys while the musical director/conductor/composer is also playing trumpet, synth, melodica, ukulele – and the saw(!).

Co-written by Andy Leonard and Irving Gregory, with original music by Ryley Gillen, Rabbits on a Red Planet is a debut production for bold young theatre company Carrot & Stick Productions. Hop to it!

Rabbits on a Red Planet plays from June 7-24, 2023, at Flight Path Theatre, Marrickville. Tickets range from $30-$42 and you can snap them up over here.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.flightpaththeatre.org/whats-on/rabbits-on-a-red-planet
Address:
Flight Path Theatre
142 Addison Road
Marrickville
Sydney
2204
Price:
$30-$42
Opening hours:
Weds-Sat 7.30pm, Sat 3pm, Sun 5pm

Dates and times

