When the world is overrun by giant mutant rabbits and political instability abounds, an ambitious trillionaire seeks to cash in on the greatest real estate of all time: a newly terraformed Mars. Meanwhile, a determined band of scientists and activists known as the 'Tangleweb' attempt to grapple with the impending destruction of humanity.
This all-singing, all-dancing, science-fiction satire skewers some recognisable targets while shining a sharp, bright light on contemporary and historical issues – all with a playful edge. The four-piece band packs in drums, bass and keys while the musical director/conductor/composer is also playing trumpet, synth, melodica, ukulele – and the saw(!).
Co-written by Andy Leonard and Irving Gregory, with original music by Ryley Gillen, Rabbits on a Red Planet is a debut production for bold young theatre company Carrot & Stick Productions. Hop to it!
Rabbits on a Red Planet plays from June 7-24, 2023, at Flight Path Theatre, Marrickville. Tickets range from $30-$42 and you can snap them up over here.