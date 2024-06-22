Time Out says

The lives of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir are cut short in a freak roller coaster accident. When they awake in Limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites them to compete to win a prize like no other – a shot at returning to life. Sounds like a pretty wild ride, right? This is the premise of Ride The Cyclone, the runaway viral musical sensation that’s been causing a stir online with the youths – and now it’s Sydney’s turn to strap in, with the Aussie premiere crossing over at Hayes Theatre Co as part of their exciting 2024 season from May 23.

Bursting with witty, memorable songs and featuring some of the most compelling characters in modern musical theatre, this remarkable show makes a uniquely uplifting and deeply funny case for what makes a life worth living. This hilarious and exhilarating production is a labour of passion for the Hayes’ artistic directors Richard Carroll and Victoria Falconer, who are keeping the fires burning at Sydney’s heart of musical theatre and cabaret.

The fresh young cast that will slay on the stage comprises Natalie Abbott (Zombie! The Musical, Muriel’s Wedding) as Constance, Bailey Dunnage (aka Aubrey Haive from RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under) as Noel, Lincoln Elliott (The Hello Girls, Sunshine Super Girl) as Mischa, Justin Gray making his professional debut as Ricky, Ava Madon (A Little Night Music, The Lucky Country) as Jane Doe, and Karis Oka (Fangirls, Six) as Ocean, with understudies Mel O’Brien (Fangirls) and Alec Steedman (Once).

With book, music and lyrics by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell, this genre-busting musical started life in Canada, before becoming a hit in Chicago and New York, and then a record-breaking online phenomenon with over half a billion views on TikTok. We cannot wait to board the ride – are you game?

Time Out's tip: chase up your night at this musically inclined Kings Cross theatre with a suitably theatrical post-show tipple at one of our favourite bars in the neighbourhood, like Piccolo Bar or Vermuteria.

Tickets for Ride The Cyclone are on sale now from $69-$89 (special prices for under 35s). Book in here.

