Come for sherry, vermouth and tasty bar snacks at this charming new gem from the team behind Piccolo Bar

A charming old-school European aperitif wine bar and delicatessen has landed in Kings Cross and you better believe we’re happy about it.

Red-hued and calling your name, Vermuteria is by Dave Spanton, founder of Australian Bartender Magazine. Spanton is also the owner of hole-in-the-wall neighbourhood spot Piccolo Bar, which, conveniently, is just around the corner from the new wine bar. You may find the location familiar – Vermuteria is taking over the old Café Hernandez digs on Kings Cross Road.

Collaborating again with Michael Delany – the duo worked together on Piccolo’s OG fit out – Spanton and the team refreshed the site to pay homage to the beloved Spanish café, which called the address home for 50 years; and the Polish deli, which was there before that. Decked out with retro posters, wine bottles and dark wooden furniture, the décor may make you feel like you’re somewhere in Europe, at some point in time.

“Michael and I are both obsessed with keeping the history alive in venues while updating it and making it relevant to today’s market. I really hope that you look at Vermuteria and think it’s been just like that for many decades,” said Spanton.

So, what else can you expect from Vermuteria? Firstly, there’s a big focus on vermouth and sherry. “We’re really excited to offer two different vermouth blends direct from the barrels which are positioned directly above the bar,” says Spanton. “Guests can choose from our ‘Euro Sweet Rosso Blend’ and the ‘Aussie Pinot Noir Vermouth’ with the semi-dry Blanco Blend straight from the tap right alongside the icy cold Estrella Damm Draught.”

Plus, there’s a decent selection of cocktails, wines, and liquors, too. Food wise, there are tasty snacks that go perfectly with booze. Think Gildas; plates of mortadella; cheeses from Penny’s Cheese Shop; tinned seafood like Ortiz anchovies and razor clams; LP’s chorizo hot dogs, and more.

You can also pick up sherries, vermouth, pickles, vinegar and books on booze at the European style deli at the back of the bar. If Vermuteria doesn’t scream after-work drinks and snacks, we don’t know what does.

