Sydney Spiegeltent’s new summer show is an adults-only sultry spectacle of new age circus and cabaret

Nestled under a canopy of twinkling festoons of lights, the smoky embrace of the mirrored Sydney Spiegeltent is the perfect setting for a decadent circus experience. When the show is good, this venue is a magical place that is well worth the lightrail ride to the Entertainment Quarter. And as luck would have it, Rouge is a sizzling summer show that has the right fit of fiery fun to see out the year in Moore Park.

This variety show invites audiences into a world where astonishing stunts mingle with supremely sexy performances, where every glance and gesture promises forbidden delights and audacious surprises. It's a pulsating blend of raw sensuality, playful allure, and acrobatic prowess that will leave audiences breathless. Cirque songstress Christine Ibrahim (the cheeky ringleader of Wonderfully Terrible Things) is joined by a troupe of wickedly talented new age circus and burlesque performers.

“Rouge loves to break conventions and smash gender stereotypes,” says director Elena Kirschbaum. “So it’s much, much more than simply sexy circus – it’s delightfully subversive, highly inclusive and has quite a few surprises.”

With accolades including Best Circus at the 2020 Adelaide Fringe, a star turn at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and critical acclaim from across the globe, Rouge challenges and seduces in equal measure.

Rouge is at the Sydney Spiegeltent until December 17, 2023. Tickets range from $50-$110 and you can snap them up over here.

