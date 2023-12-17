Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Rouge

  • Theatre, Circuses
  • The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
  1. Rouge at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Alison Catseye
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Rouge at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Alison Catseye
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Rouge at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Alison Catseye
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Rouge at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Ian Georgeson
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Rouge at Sydney Spiegeltent
    Photograph: Sydney Spiegeltent/Alison Catseye
    PreviousNext
    /5
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Sydney Spiegeltent’s new summer show is an adults-only sultry spectacle of new age circus and cabaret

Nestled under a canopy of twinkling festoons of lights, the smoky embrace of the mirrored Sydney Spiegeltent is the perfect setting for a decadent circus experience. When the show is good, this venue is a magical place that is well worth the lightrail ride to the Entertainment Quarter. And as luck would have it, Rouge is a sizzling summer show that has the right fit of fiery fun to see out the year in Moore Park.

This variety show invites audiences into a world where astonishing stunts mingle with supremely sexy performances, where every glance and gesture promises forbidden delights and audacious surprises. It's a pulsating blend of raw sensuality, playful allure, and acrobatic prowess that will leave audiences breathless. Cirque songstress Christine Ibrahim (the cheeky ringleader of Wonderfully Terrible Things) is joined by a troupe of wickedly talented new age circus and burlesque performers.

“Rouge loves to break conventions and smash gender stereotypes,” says director Elena Kirschbaum. “So it’s much, much more than simply sexy circus – it’s delightfully subversive, highly inclusive and has quite a few surprises.”

With accolades including Best Circus at the 2020 Adelaide Fringe, a star turn at the 2022 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and critical acclaim from across the globe, Rouge challenges and seduces in equal measure.

Rouge is at the Sydney Spiegeltent until December 17, 2023. Tickets range from $50-$110 and you can snap them up over here.

RECOMMENDED:

The best shows to see on Sydney stages this month

The reimagined Imperial Hotel now offers drag brunch

Sydney Festival to unleash a giant octopus, late night cabarets + more this summer

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
sydneyspiegeltent.com/rouge
Address:
The Entertainment Quarter
122 Lang Rd
Moore Park
Sydney
2021
Price:
$50-$110
Opening hours:
Tue-Fri 7.30pm, Sat 5pm + 8pm, Sun 7pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.