The Harbour City is due for a visit from the Demon Barber this winter, with the Sydney Opera House playing host to the long-awaited Sydney premiere of this co-production between the Victorian Opera and New Zealand Opera following critically acclaimed seasons in Melbourne, Perth, and Adelaide.

The Tony Award-winning Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street was adapted from the original penny dreadful – cheap and nasty Victorian-era comics for the masses that dealt in wickedly wonderful grotesqueries – and there’s an operatic scale to its comic horror.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s gruesome story of a barber slicing his way through Victorian London in search of vengeance, this production stars Ben Mingay (ABC’s Frayed, The Pirates of Penzance) and Helpman award nominee Antoinette Halloran (Macbeth, A Streetcar Named Desire). Directed by celebrated Australian opera and musical theatre director Stuart Maunder, Sweeney Todd will leave you on the razor’s edge of your seat.

Time Out got the first word from Antoinette Halloran and Stuart Maunder ahead of the season’s dramatic opening on the Drama Theatre stage. Slice into that intriguing read over here to learn more about this thrilling production.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is playing at the Sydney Opera House from July 22 to August 27, 2023. Tickets range from $59-$139 and you can slice them up over here.

