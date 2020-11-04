The smash hit Tiny and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is set to light up the Sydney Opera House once more

“How we gonna pay last year’s rent?” might be a bit on the nose after the year that was, but the famous lyric from the title song of Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning smash hit Rent has us super-excited, nonetheless. Jonathan Larson’s beloved Broadway rock musical will be the first major show to relight the Sydney Opera House after months of pivoting to digital.

The show follows a gang of glorious misfits trying to make a quick buck in New York’s East Village in 1991. The march of gentrification is pushing artists out of their spiritual home, and the HIV/AIDS crisis is tightening its grip on the area's queer community. Mark, Roger, Angel and the gang band together to celebrate the triumph of love and art over adversity, in a loose re-imagining of Puccini's grand opera La Bohème.

This brand new Australian production will star Kinky Boots alumnus Callum Francis and also local lad Seann Miley Moore, who popped up on the UK edition of The X-Factor. Shaun Rennie directs, with Andrew Worboys on musical direction and Luca Dinardo choreographing.

“In these dangerous times where the world is ripping apart at the seams, we can learn from those who stare death in the face every day, by reaching out to each other and bonding as a community,” Larson said in 1996, though tragically he died suddenly just before the show opened. But his words are as true today as we emerge into the new normal. Tickets to Drama Theatre will be limited to 50 per cent capacity. The team at the Opera House hopes this rabble-rousing classic ­– which runs from December 27, 2020, to January 31 – will help the city regroup after a year of social, physical and emotional turmoil.