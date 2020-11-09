New life is breathed into Chekov's great final play by Belvoir's artistic director Eamon Flack

Artistic director Eamon Flack takes the dramatic reins for the first time in Belvoir’s 2021 run with a fresh look at one of his favourite classics, Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard. The literary great’s final play depicts the troubled return of Russian widow Madame Ranevsky and her daughter Anya to their family estate. It's a less-than glorious homecoming, as the joint’s been mortgaged to the max to pay for the high life she’s been living in Paris these last few years, which leads to more than a few difficult decisions in a time of great turbulence.

The magnificent Pamela Rabe (The Children) stars as Ranevsky, alongside Keith Robinson (Twelfth Night) as her brother Gayev, Nadie Kammallaweera (Counting and Cracking) as adopted daughter Varya and Charles Wu (Enemy of the People) as their servant Yasha. The show opens on May 29, 2021, running through June 27.

“It’s close to my heart,” Flack says. “I love all of Chekov’s plays a great deal, because they’re always this great whirligig of human odds and ends, of curious human creatures. And I love that display of life, more than anything. But then each play has that added very beautiful, singular thematic interest, and in this it’s change.”

As funny as it is profound, it’s kinda just right for our uncertain times, Flack suggests. “Who gets on board? Who doesn't? Who blithely misses it? Who’s excited by it? Who wins and loses? They’re all questions that everybody is living day in, day out at the moment. And I love that Chekov deals with this in a living, not didactic way. I think the politics of change are really important. But it’s also important that we just sit with the human struggle and joy of it.”