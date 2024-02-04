Time Out says

Say hello to the catchy tunes and female comraderie of this hilarious hit musical about the women who manned the switchboards in WWI

Just like the group of women who left America and headed to France in 1918 to become the first female soldiers, The Hello Girls is going global. The contemporary musical debuted in New York in 2018, and it has been picked up by Heart Strings Theatre Company – coming in hot at The Hayes in January as part of the Potts Point theatre's stacked 2024 season of musical mayhem.

The gist is this: the bilingual women who worked on the switchboards in World War One were known as ‘hello girls’. They played a pretty damn important job in relaying messages, and thus came to be known as the first female soldiers. (It's a shame that their recognition didn't come about until 60 years later, when the hello girls finally were given veteran status.)

The Hello Girls promises to parallel the audience’s modern experience with gender inequality to that of the production’s wartime trailblazers. It's is brimming with foot-tapping inducing folk and pop tunes, laugh-out-loud moments, and a whole lot of strong-willed women.

The show is travelling on over to Sydney from Canberra, but rest assured that the company is no stranger to the Emerald City, after their sell-out hit production of Urinetown landed at The Hayes as part of the musical theatre hub's 2023 season.

The Hello Girls is running from January 10 to February 4, and ticket prices start from $60. Say hello at this link here and book your tickets.

