Time Out says

Spotlighting the archetypally ‘odd couple’ relationship between Shane Jacobson and Todd McKenney, Neil Simon’s classic comedy The Odd Couple is taking to the stage at the Theatre Royal Sydney this year – with the entertaining pair bringing to life the delightfully dysfunctional journey of the two main characters.

Having met on the Channel 7 TV series The Real Full Monty back in 2018, the pair have become something of a double act: working together on Mates on a Mission and The All New Monty, and on stage in The Rocky Horror Show and the Broadway production of Hairspray (where they played a very convincing husband and wife). The casting of the pair in Neil Simon’s Tony Award-winning comedy further solidifies them as a duo – with the characters of Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison having previously been reprised by famous duos including Matthew Broderick and Nathan Lane, Martin Short and Eugene Levy, Jamie Farr and William Christopher and British comedians Bill Bailey and Alan Davies.



The comedic play – which was first staged on Broadway in 1965 – documents the changing friendship between two recently single writers who find themselves living together while both processing relationship breakdowns, professional challenges and personal revelations. The main throughline focuses on the wildly different characters and how their unique traits inform their relationships – with other people, themselves and (crucially) with one another.



With prolific producer John Frost at the helm, Sydney-based theatrical entertainment agency Crossroads Live will bring the production to life at Theatre Royal Sydney from Thursday, June 27 until Sunday, July 28.



“I’ve long been a fan of Neil Simon’s work and have been waiting for the right pair of actors to play Oscar and Felix in The Odd Couple,” said Frost. “When I witnessed the great friendship between Shane Jacobson and Todd McKenney, and how wonderfully they work together on stage, I knew I’d found my perfect Oscar and Felix. I know audiences are going to love The Odd Couple and getting to know these mismatched flatmates all over again.”



You can learn more and register for presale tickets over here.

