The President

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Roslyn Packer Theatre, Millers Point
The President - two actors posing in black outfits
Photograph: Rich Gilligan
Time Out says

Hugo Weaving is one of two international stage icons starring in this landmark theatrical event

Australian acting legend Hugo Weaving returns to the stage for this epic story, joined by one of Ireland’s greatest actors, Olwen Fouéré (Terminus). In a first-time co-production, Sydney Theatre Company has joined forces with Dublin’s renowned Gate Theatre to mount this new adaptation of Thomas Bernhard’s visionary touchstone of twentieth-century playwriting, The President.

This unmissable theatrical event arrives at Roslyn Packer Theatre (playing April 13–May 18) direct from its premiere season in Dublin, and marks the first time Bernhard’s play has ever been staged for Australian audiences.

In this dark comedy, Weaving and Fouéré play the President and First Lady of a small, unnamed country, whose regime is under siege. Despite a revolution brewing right outside their front door, the couple seem frozen in time. What follows is a mysterious trip into a complicated marriage and an unravelling political system. Joining the leading powerhouse duo is an exceptional Australian and Irish cast including Danny Adcock, Helmut Bakaitis, Tony Cogin, Alan Dukes, Julie Forsyth and Kate Gilmore.

STC’s artistic director, Kip Williams says: “It's a phenomenal opportunity for audiences in both cultures to see this great play, but also for artists from both cultures to have their work seen on either side of the world. So I'm hugely excited for this, it's going to be an electric night of powerhouse performance.”

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.sydneytheatre.com.au/whats-on/productions/2024/the-president
Address:
Roslyn Packer Theatre
22 Hickson Rd
Walsh Bay
Sydney
2000
Price:
$60-$155
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 6.30pm, Wed-Sat 7.30pm + Wed 1pm, Sat 1.30pm

Dates and times

