Mark your calendars, because the final instalment in Kip Williams’ gothic ‘cine-theatre’ trilogy for Sydney Theatre Company is here – and it’s set to be the most ambitious one yet.

First came The Picture of Dorian Gray; then Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde – and now, Williams and his boundary-breaking team are set to tackle one of literature's most iconic gothic figures: Count Dracula.



This mesmerising production will combine cutting-edge film technology (both live and pre-recorded) with elaborate stage design to transport audiences to Victorian London where a tragic figure lurks. Starring the award-winning Zahra Newman (Fences, Julius Caesar) taking on every single role – à la Eryn Jean Norvill’s legendary turn playing all 26 characters in Dorian Gray – expect a tour de force performance in this epic adaptation of Bram Stoker’s classic tale.



"Zahra is an exceptional, supremely magnetic artist at the absolute peak of her powers,” says Williams. “I have been so fortunate to get to collaborate with her so many times over the last decade and am beyond excited to be working with her again on this Gothic epic, and also to be reuniting with many of my creative collaborators on this final part of the trilogy."



The highly-anticipated production also marks the end of an era, with Williams stepping down from STC following an extraordinary 13 years with the nation’s leading theatre company, which he led for eight of them. He’ll be handing over the reins to a new artistic director at the end of 2024, but not before making plans to take Dracula on the road following its Sydney debut.



Time Out Sydney hailed The Picture of Dorian Gray as “a reinvention of theatre” – and it has gone on to cause a stir on London’s West End this year, winning two Olivier awards, and now a Broadway transfer is on the cards. So, don’t miss the chance to be amongst the first to see this latest epic cine-theatre event.



Dracula is playing at Roslyn Packer Theatre, Walsh Bay, from July 2 – August 4, 2024. Grab your tickets here.