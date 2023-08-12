Time Out says

A governess is sent to an isolated country estate to care for two children, only to discover that things are not at all as they seem. The children are charming, if perhaps a little too precocious. For a while everything seems perfect. But something is gathering, waiting. There is a figure in the darkness. And there are sins that don't die with the sinner.

Henry James’ classic novella has been adapted into an opera, a critically acclaimed Netflix series (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and a film (The Turning). And now, celebrated indie theatre company Tooth and Sinew brings this spine-tingling Victorian Gothic literary classic to the stage.

The Tooth and Sinew crew have won us over with their anarchic spirit in original shows like Apocka-wocka-lockalypse (an adults-only post-apocalyptic puppet show!) and U.B.U.: A Cautionary Tale of Catastrophe (a “perverted fairytale” with rude clowns taking on the climate apocalypse – are you sensing a theme?).

“Simultaneously a faithful adaptation and modern reinterpretation of James’ masterpiece, this will be a thrilling night of theatre full of tension, mystery and dread,” says director and adapter Richard Hilliar. “Horror is just as engaging and entertaining as comedy and we’re so excited to bring something scary to Sydney stages”.

This new adaptation is performed by a stellar cast, including Martelle Hammer (Sydney Opera House’s L’Hotel), Lucy Lock (Arclight Films’ Poker Face), Harry Reid (New Theatre’s Breaking the Code) and Jack Richardson (Redline Productions’ Cleansed) and Kim Clifton (professional debut).

The Turn of the Screw is a creeping and malevolent exploration of the way the crimes of the past poison long into the future. This psychological thriller will leave audiences questioning their senses and checking every shadow.



The Turn of the Screw is playing at the Seymour Centre, Chippendale, from July 21 to August 12. Tickets range from $33-$49 and you can scoop yours up over here.

