Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Turn of the Screw

  • Theatre, Drama
  • Seymour Centre, Darlington
The Turn of the Screw - Tooth and Sinew
Photograph: Supplied/Tooth and Sinew
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

This psychological thriller is a brand-new adaptation of Henry James’s classic novella from Sydney’s most unhinged indie theatre makers

A governess is sent to an isolated country estate to care for two children, only to discover that things are not at all as they seem. The children are charming, if perhaps a little too precocious. For a while everything seems perfect. But something is gathering, waiting. There is a figure in the darkness. And there are sins that don't die with the sinner.

Henry James’ classic novella has been adapted into an opera, a critically acclaimed Netflix series (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and a film (The Turning). And now, celebrated indie theatre company Tooth and Sinew brings this spine-tingling Victorian Gothic literary classic to the stage.

The Tooth and Sinew crew have won us over with their anarchic spirit in original shows like Apocka-wocka-lockalypse (an adults-only post-apocalyptic puppet show!) and U.B.U.: A Cautionary Tale of Catastrophe (a “perverted fairytale” with rude clowns taking on the climate apocalypse – are you sensing a theme?). 

“Simultaneously a faithful adaptation and modern reinterpretation of James’ masterpiece, this will be a thrilling night of theatre full of tension, mystery and dread,” says director and adapter Richard Hilliar. “Horror is just as engaging and entertaining as comedy and we’re so excited to bring something scary to Sydney stages”.

This new adaptation is performed by a stellar cast, including Martelle Hammer (Sydney Opera House’s L’Hotel), Lucy Lock (Arclight Films’ Poker Face), Harry Reid (New Theatre’s Breaking the Code) and Jack Richardson (Redline Productions’ Cleansed) and Kim Clifton (professional debut).

The Turn of the Screw is a creeping and malevolent exploration of the way the crimes of the past poison long into the future. This psychological thriller will leave audiences questioning their senses and checking every shadow.

The Turn of the Screw is playing at the Seymour Centre, Chippendale, from July 21 to August 12. Tickets range from $33-$49 and you can scoop yours up over here.

RECOMMENDED:

The best shows to see in Sydney this month

Check out Newtown's quirky new bar and performance space

The best escape rooms in Sydney

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Event website:
www.seymourcentre.com/event/the-turn-of-the-screw/
Address:
Seymour Centre
University of Sydney
Cnr Cleveland St & City Rd
Chippendale
Sydney
2008
Price:
$33-$49
Opening hours:
Wed-Sat 7.30pm + Sat 1.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.