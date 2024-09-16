Sometimes, you just need some good old-fashioned fun of the sparkly, silly, razzle-dazzle variety. Does this sound like you? Well, near, far, wherever you are, you won’t want to miss the camp extravaganza of Titanique. This cult-followed Off-Broadway musical spoof of James Cameron’s Oscar-winning ’90s blockbuster has arrived in Sydney for its debut Aussie season. And, it already looks like the Harbour City’s love for this nautical ride runs deeper than the ocean.

This ridiculously popular show cruised into Surry Hills’ world-class cabaret venue, The Grand Electric, with a rich and storied history. From its origins as a live-streamed concert, Titanique: The Maiden Voyage Concert, during lockdowns in 2021; to sold-out pop-up concerts in Los Angeles and New York, where it went on (and on) to earn a slew of major awards, this unsinkable production became such a hit with audiences that new productions began to play around the world.

After pop icon Céline Dion – played by cabaret legend Marney McQueen (Hairspray, The Dismissal) – hijacks a Titanic Museum tour, she recharts the course of the beloved romantic disaster epic with her wild take on what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night. This one-of-a-kind musical voyage is filled with show-stopping numbers, contemporary pop culture references, and Dion’s iconic song catalogue, backed by a full live band.

The rest of the musical-comedy cast includes Drew Weston as the hopeful Jack Dawson, opposite Georgina Hopson (Phantom of the Opera on the Harbour) as the headstrong Rose DeWitt Bukater, while Australian stage and screen darling Matt Lee plays Victor Garber. Stephen Anderson (Mary Poppins) also joins the company as Rose’s domineering mother, Ruth, along with Keane Sheppard-Fletcher as Rose’s controlling fiancé, Cal. Abigail Dixon makes her professional debut as The ‘Unsinkable’ Molly Brown, and fresh from Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Abu Kebe will play The Iceberg. Rounding out the crew joining them aboard the Ship of Dreams is Artemis Alfonzetti, Jo-Anne Jackson, Jenni Little, Trent Owers, Matthew Predny and Tyran Stig.

Titanique is playing now – get in quick, this is a limited season. Tickets start at $79, and you can grab yours here.



