5 Father’s Day presents that don’t suck

Truth time. One year for Father’s Day I got my dad a comb. Which would have been a fine enough present, except for the fact that my dad is bald. Safe to say that wasn’t my finest gift-giving moment (in my defence, I was seven).

Father’s Day is just around the corner. And while there doesn’t seem to be as much pressure on the day for it to be perfect (like Mother's Day does), it’s still a nice time to thank your old man, grandad, mentor, or friend for what they’ve done for you.

But, no one needs more materialistic crap that will just end up tossed in the garage (the exceptions to this are socks and chocolates – you can never go wrong with them).

And because we’re all time poor, and don’t want to spend hours trawling through Google looking for ideas, we’ve found five great Father’s Day presents that don’t suck. One thing they have in common? They’re all experiences – rather than things – that you can do with your old man. Because like my dad always says: life is all about creating memories.

Ride in a hot air balloon

We're kicking things off on a red-hot note with a hot air balloon ride. Yes, it’s exxy, but if you’ve got siblings, get them to chuck cash in. And maybe say this is for your dad’s birthday and Christmas present too. Who doesn’t want to ride in a hot air balloon over the picturesque Hunter Valley with breakfast and bubbles to finish? We sure as hell do, and reckon your old mate will too.

Enjoy a six-course dinner by the Harbour

Take your dad on a hot date for Father’s Day at 6Head, an excellent steakhouse on the waterfront in the Rocks. The restaurant is offering a six-course shared menu – with dishes like Mayura rump tartare; grain fed steak with chips or salad; and a chocolate and peanut butter dessert – plus a bottle of red or white, for $249 for two. Which, if you break it down, works out to be great value.

Cheers to a whisky tasting experience

If there are dads out there who don’t like whisky, we are yet to meet them. On this whisky tasting experience, your dad (and you, if you want to come too) will taste seven different tipples, plus learn about the history of whisky. So you can cheers to that.

Gift a golf lesson with a professional

Would the words “Private seaside golf lesson with PGA professional” make your dad’s eyes well up? If so, go for this. The session includes a one-hour lesson with a pro, where your dad will gain all the tips for how to improve his swing. No gear? No worries – club hire is included for those without their own gear.

Learn how to brew your own beer

Dads and beer go hand in hand like mum and flowers. During this experience, your dad will learn the craft of beer making with an expert at a microbrewery. Plus, he will get 50 litres or six cases worth of beer to take home.

