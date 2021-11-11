Celebrate vax targets at a rodeo-themed car park festival in St Peters with food trucks, bevvies, and beats

Reaching vax targets is most definitely cause for celebration. But you know what else ought to be celebrated? Things like going out for food again, sinking an ice-cold frothy, or having a bit of a boogie somewhere other than our living rooms.

St Peters-based brewery, Willie The Boatman, is joining in on the post-lockdown fun by hosting an epic rodeo-inspired car park festival in November. Yee-haw, am I right? 80% Cooked is so named to celebrate the state reaching the vaccination target that has allowed events like this one to recommence after more than three months in lockdown. It will feature tasty food trucks, beers that go down way too well, and live music of all sorts. The amazing team at Willie’s brewery has teamed up with the likes of Sparky’s Jerk Chicken, Hog Dogs of the World, and BBQ in a Barrell to deliver succulent delights for partygoers to munch on. Extra food trucks are set to be announced, so keep your eyes peeled for that.

We’ve all been craving the euphoric atmosphere of live music again, and 80% Cooked certainly won’t be lacking in this department. Andy Colledge Band, CK & the 45s, and more are booked to play, keeping the good vibes rolling along. There'll also be plenty of other fun stuff like live jewellery making and a mechanical bull. Double yee-haw!

Tickets are $35 (+ booking fee) for adults, and kids under 12 can enter for free. There’ll also be a jumping castle and a pop-up play area to keep the little ones occupied.



Being a COVID-safe event, tickets will be limited to 1000. To secure your spot, head here.