These stunning pools are one of NSW’s most amazing natural wonders

If you’ve managed to exist on Instagram without coming across these perfectly formed pools, then your algorithm might be in need of a refresh. Formed in the rock face on a beach in the Royal National Park, just outside of Sydney, the Figure Eight Pools have become something of a social media sensation (as far as rockpools go), and not without good reason.

What are the Figure 8 Pools?

First up, we should clarify: only one of the pools is actually in the shape of a figure of eight. The rockpools (including that perfect double loop) formed on the rocky shelf near Burning Palms Beach are naturally occurring swimming pools, formed from erosion of the rocks by the tide and weather over time.

How to get to the Figure 8 Pools?

Accessing the pools isn’t necessarily easy; first up you’ll need to drive an hour out of Sydney to the Garawarra Farm carpark in the Royal National Park. From there, take the walking track for 6km – you’ll go along Garie Road for a while, down a steep hill before joining the Coast Track which will take you all the way to Burning Palms Beach. The walk takes two hours each way (four hours of walking all up), so you’ll want to give it a miss if you’re not in the mood for a hike. Underfoot, expect steep and challenging terrain; not one to be tackled in thongs, and definitely not suitable for prams or very young children. Note: the park gates lock at 8.30pm, so make sure to allow plenty of time for the two hours of walking there and back (and ample time for dips and pics at the pools).

Are the Figure 8 Pools safe?

The Figure Eight pools are located on a rock shelf bordered by the ocean, and it’s extremely important that you visit only at low tide. When the tide is high or the swell is particularly large (particularly during stormy conditions), waves can crash onto the rocks – making it an extremely dangerous place to be. Plan your trip carefully – the Royal National Park reports regular injuries from the pools, including head injuries and broken bones. And there are no lifeguards.

Are there guided tours of the Figure 8 Pools?

The safest option would be to opt for a guided tour, which you can book via Emu Trekkers or M8 Explorer.

What to bring to Figure 8 Pools?

You’ll want to pack a whole heap of snacks and water, as well as the usual beach hike starter pack: sunscreen, swimmers, towels, phones, a first aid kit and closed-toe shoes.

RECOMMENDED:

While you’re down there – these are the best places to eat oysters on the NSW south coast.