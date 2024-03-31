Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Alive Garden Party

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Moss Vale Showground, Moss Vale
  1. Alive Garden Party
    Photograph: Supplied | Daniel Hildebrand
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Alive Garden Party
    Photograph: Supplied | Alive Garden Party
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Alive Garden Party
    Photograph: Supplied | Daniel Hildebrand
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Alive Garden Party
    Photograph: Supplied | Kamil S
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

This garden party-style festival is taking over a stunning outdoor space in the Southern Highlands for a day of live music

If the soundtrack of Bridgerton – which included an orchestral rendition of Ariana Grande’s Thank You, Next – struck a chord, we might have just found the festival for you. This summer, Alive Garden Party will make its inaugural Australian tour – taking over a stunning outdoor venue in the Southern Highlands on (Easter) Sunday, March 31 with rousing orchestral renditions of some of our favourite dance anthems.

Headlining the show will be the genre-defining orchestral group Club Symphony: a UK-based group curated by Steve Anderson (who has worked as a producer and musical director for the likes of Westlife, Steps and our very own Kylie), DJ and Producer Dave Searman and arranger and composer Cliff Masterson. The UK-based musical movement will reimagine songs by Daft Punk, Fatboy Slim, Faithless and Groove Armada (to name a few) in their rousing, melodic performance, and additional acts will be announced over the next few weeks.

Setting-wise, you can expect a similarly elevated take on the typical festival formula – with the garden party-style event popping up in picturesque outdoor settings across the country. The NSW venue is Moss Vale Showgrounds – a stretch of rolling grassland in the idyllic region around two hours' drive from Sydney.

On the food front, we’ve been told to expect a gourmet offering, with confirmed food vendors yet to be announced. If you want to take charge of your own feast on the day, pack a picnic blanket and a hamper (you can choose from Sydney’s best if you’re not keen to build your own).

General admission tickets start at $89 ($79 per person when you buy a pack of five), or you can opt for a VIP ticket for $129 a pop (all prices are exclusive of booking fees). VIP treatment includes express entry and access to exclusive VIP areas – meaning you’re more likely to bump into the bands at the bar.

Keen to spend a day in the sun soundtracked by elevated versions of the songs that defined your clubbing era? Tickets are on sale now, and you can snap them up over here.

RECOMMENDED: 

Want fun now? These are the best things to do in Sydney this weekend

Planning ahead? These are the NSW public holidays to add to your diary in 2024

Keen for a garden party? Check out Rose Bay’s Hot Jazz Picnic

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
alivegardenparty.com/
Address:
Moss Vale Showground
16
Illawarra Highway
Moss Vale
Sydney
2577
Price:
From $79
Opening hours:
4pm until late

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.