If the soundtrack of Bridgerton – which included an orchestral rendition of Ariana Grande’s Thank You, Next – struck a chord, we might have just found the festival for you. This summer, Alive Garden Party will make its inaugural Australian tour – taking over a stunning outdoor venue in the Southern Highlands on (Easter) Sunday, March 31 with rousing orchestral renditions of some of our favourite dance anthems.

Headlining the show will be the genre-defining orchestral group Club Symphony: a UK-based group curated by Steve Anderson (who has worked as a producer and musical director for the likes of Westlife, Steps and our very own Kylie), DJ and Producer Dave Searman and arranger and composer Cliff Masterson. The UK-based musical movement will reimagine songs by Daft Punk, Fatboy Slim, Faithless and Groove Armada (to name a few) in their rousing, melodic performance, and additional acts will be announced over the next few weeks.

Setting-wise, you can expect a similarly elevated take on the typical festival formula – with the garden party-style event popping up in picturesque outdoor settings across the country. The NSW venue is Moss Vale Showgrounds – a stretch of rolling grassland in the idyllic region around two hours' drive from Sydney.

On the food front, we’ve been told to expect a gourmet offering, with confirmed food vendors yet to be announced. If you want to take charge of your own feast on the day, pack a picnic blanket and a hamper (you can choose from Sydney’s best if you’re not keen to build your own).



General admission tickets start at $89 ($79 per person when you buy a pack of five), or you can opt for a VIP ticket for $129 a pop (all prices are exclusive of booking fees). VIP treatment includes express entry and access to exclusive VIP areas – meaning you’re more likely to bump into the bands at the bar.



Keen to spend a day in the sun soundtracked by elevated versions of the songs that defined your clubbing era? Tickets are on sale now, and you can snap them up over here.

