picnic from stories to gather
Photograph: Supplied | Stories to Gather

Sydney’s best picnic hampers

Order a gourmet feast from one of these picnic connoisseurs

Written by
Time Out editors
,
Emma Joyce
&
Winnie Stubbs
So, you've chosen the perfect park, beach or secret swim spot to while away a Sunday. Next stop: lunch. When you want to take your picnic to the next level, call in one of the experts. These Sydney companies will prepare a delicious hamper of fresh salads, sandwiches, wraps and snacks for you. All you have to do is to decide where to take it (and who to invite to the party). 

Sydney Picnic Co
Photograph: Tealily Photography

Sydney Picnic Co

  • Shopping

Husband and wife team, Simon and Natalie Thomas, are picnic connoisseurs. They’re passionate about seasonal produce and they’ve devised five different hampers packed with beautifully arranged gourmet feasts to level up your next picnic. Starting at $165 for two people is the ‘Wind in the Willows’, which features burrata with charred zucchini, roasted butternut squash with salsa verde, rocket & Persian fetta and Valrhona chocolate brownies with walnuts (it's a vegetarian hamper, but it can be adapted to be vegan). At the top of the range is ‘The Great Gatsby’, starting at $235, featuring poached and peeled Australian king prawns and chargrilled pasture-fed beef fillet with dijon mustard. Delivery can be arranged from $20 to $40 or you can pick up from the Annandale base. Orders are available Wednesday to Sunday. Book at least two days in advance.

Stories to Gather
Photograph: Supplied | Stories to Gather

Stories to Gather

You'd be hard pressed to find a more beautifully presented picnic than the immaculately crafted masterpieces from Sydney born events catering and hamper company Stories to Gather. Drawing from her Italian-Australian roots, the founder has made a name for herself for putting together the most aesthetically-pleasing picnics in the city. There's art to crafting such a spectacular grazing set-up, but the sum is as good as its parts: think rustic breads, artisan cheeses and perfectly piped cakes, tied up with Stories To Gather's signature bow. Each grazing box is bespoke, so you'll have to get in touch for a quote.

Find somewhere to eat it

