Husband and wife team, Simon and Natalie Thomas, are picnic connoisseurs. They’re passionate about seasonal produce and they’ve devised five different hampers packed with beautifully arranged gourmet feasts to level up your next picnic. Starting at $165 for two people is the ‘Wind in the Willows’, which features burrata with charred zucchini, roasted butternut squash with salsa verde, rocket & Persian fetta and Valrhona chocolate brownies with walnuts (it's a vegetarian hamper, but it can be adapted to be vegan). At the top of the range is ‘The Great Gatsby’, starting at $235, featuring poached and peeled Australian king prawns and chargrilled pasture-fed beef fillet with dijon mustard. Delivery can be arranged from $20 to $40 or you can pick up from the Annandale base. Orders are available Wednesday to Sunday. Book at least two days in advance.