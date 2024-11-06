Sydney
An Evening with Dolly Alderton

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • Sydney Opera House, Sydney
Dolly Alderton
Photograph: Supplied | Neil Cameron
Time Out says

The adored author is coming to Sydney to share her witty observations and reflections on life and love, for two nights only

If you know a young woman who's an avid reader, chances are her eyes will light up at the mention of best-selling author Dolly Alderton. The British writer skyrocketed to popularity with her debut memoir-turned-TV show, Everything I Know About Love – a quasi-bible for those navigating life in the fraught 20s age demographic. 

For the very first time, Alderton is headed Down Under for a tour of talks, off the back of her latest New York Times best-selling novel Good Material. She's heading to Sydney Opera House for two nights in November (November 5 and November 6) – bringing along her latest stories for Sydneysiders to enjoy. Not only is she a beloved author, but Alderton originally gained recognition for her Sunday Times 'Dear Dolly' advice column – and she'll incorporate her favourite anecdotes from this within her live show, as well as her own insightful musings on various aspects of life. Audiences will have a chance to ask questions of their own, too, so get brainstorming. 

After her Sydney shows, Alderton will also make appearances in Melbourne on November 14 and Perth on November 10. Tickets for her talk at Sydney Opera House start at $79, and they're going fast. You can snap yours up over here.

 

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyoperahouse.com/talks-ideas/evening-dolly-alderton
Address:
Sydney Opera House
Bennelong Point
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $79
Opening hours:
8.30pm

Dates and times

