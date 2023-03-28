Sydney
An Evening with President Barack Obama

  • Things to do, Classes and workshops
  • Aware Super Theatre, Sydney
Barack Obama
Photograph: Shutterstock
Time Out says

Former US president Barack Obama is coming to Sydney and you can get leadership advice from him

If you're keen to throw it back to the days before America elected reality TV star and failed businessman Donald Trump to the presidency, then we've got news for you: ex-POTUS Barack Obama is headed Down Under next autumn. And you can hear this master orator talk about what he knows best – how to be a leader.

The crew at Growth Faculty – a platform that's previously hosted talks by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Malala Yousafzai and Brené Brown – is hosting Obama's live, in-person talk at Aware Theatre, Sydney. 

The exact focus of Obama's talk is still under wraps, but Growth Faculty has hinted that he'll be covering strength in leadership, and exploring techniques for navigating an unpredictable future. Having led America through a recession, the final days of the Iraq War, and the country's first attempt at comprehensive health care, there's no doubt Obama will have some valuable nuggets of wisdom to share. 

He's running the same event in Melbourne the following night. Tickets start at $195, get them here. If you can't make it, you can also book into the live stream of the Sydney session.

More interested in past Aussie leaders? Hit up the Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre.

Want other stuff to do right now? Here's what on this month. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.thegrowthfaculty.com/event.php?eventId=a1J9g0000004pImEAI&promoCode=ET&utm_source=ET
Address:
Aware Super Theatre
Aware Super Theatre
14 Darling Drive
Sydney
Surry Hills
2000
Cross street:
410 Elizabeth Street
Price:
$195
Opening hours:
7:45pm

Dates and times

