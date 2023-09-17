Sydney
Barbie Themed Brunch and Lunch

  • around Potts Point, Potts Point
Margot Robbie superimposed over pink cocktails
Photograph: Supplied
Life's fantastic at this Barbie brunch extravaganza

It’s no secret that the world has become more than a little bit pink recently. With the Barbie movie about to flutter into cinemas worldwide, it feels like everywhere we look is an aggressive shade of hot pink – and we’re not mad about it. From billboards to activations, to a legitimate global shortage of pink paint, Barbie’s looming (and luminous) presence is being felt everywhere we bloody turn.

Now, for everyone in Sydney, this pink presence is about to gear up a notch with a Barbie Themed Brunch AND Lunch AND also dinner that looks, frankly, perfect for that all-pink Barbie-core ensemble that you’re not sure about wearing to Hoyts for the screening.

You’re welcome. 

Running for two days only on September 16 and 17 at a pop-up location on Williams Street in Potts Point, the Barbie Themed Brunch and Lunch is promising to be a veritable explosion of Barbie nostalgia, sparkles and seriously pink times. Attendees can expect to get into an Aqua Barbie Girl sing-a-long, test themselves with Barbie trivia, and frolic through a decidedly pink Barbie wonderland that looks like it’s going to be filled with many an Instagrammable corner. 

You’ll also get to sink Barbie-themed cocktails and feast on either brunch, lunch or dinner, with all the festivities underpinned by prizes and VIP ticket giveaways to the actual flick itself. 

Tickets are on sale now to this all-ages event, and they will set you back $60 per person. You can book yourself in by clicking here.

Come on Sydney, let’s go party. Uh Uh Uh yeah. 

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
zip-tickets.com/event/show/the-barbie-brunch-sydney-1547317
Address:
around Potts Point
Potts Point
Sydney
2011
Price:
$60
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

