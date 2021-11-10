Be a guest at this enchanting Disney activation with themed treats

A visit to the foliage-filled Grounds of Alexandria is always an enchanting experience. But ma chère Mademoiselle, get ready for your next visit to this Inner West haven to be entirely more magical.

A powerful spell has been cast over the precinct to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast, filling the Grounds with spectacular scenes inspired by the beloved classic film. Come on and lift your glass and be their guest, there are also some on-theme treats and cocktails to sample on your visit. After all, no one's gloomy or complaining, while the flatware's entertaining.

Access to this incredibly photogenic activation is only for guests with a dining reservation, so book a table in the Grounds of Alexandria Café (open seven days for breakfast or lunch) or the Potting Shed (open for lunch or dinner Thu-Sat, or lunch only Wed or Sun) and take yourself on a stroll. You’ll discover walls of leather-bound books, gargantuan chandeliers, magic mirrors, masses of red roses, and all the finery you’d expect of a dilapidated castle overseen by a strangely attractive man-beast (we’re all in agreement that his beast form is hotter than his human form, yeah?) and anthropomorphic furniture and dinnerware.

The whole aesthetic should serve as a nice taster for what we can expect from the Grounds ballroom-like event space, one of two new venues the group is opening in South Eveleigh.

On the menu you’ll find the Belle of the Ball mini cake, a coconut sponge layered with passion fruit curd, pineapple and mango compote, covered in vibrant yellow vanilla buttercream and topped with a red rose. Thirsty? The Enchanted Rose combines passion fruit, coconut water and lemon and is topped with fairy floss and its own red bloom.

Don’t get lost in the woods. The last petal falls on this fantasy on Sunday, January 30.

