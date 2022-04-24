A 10-day festival celebrating all things gin is taking over some of Bondi's best venues

Time Out says

A 10-day festival celebrating all things gin is coming to Bondi, thanks to the juniper genies at Bondi Liquor Co. From April 14, you'll be able to get to know all about Mothers Ruin aka that good, good stuff, gin.

Bondi Liquor Co. is launching the inaugural Bondi Festival of Gin this April with some of the East’s best bars getting in on the celebration including Corner House, Beach Road Hotel, Neighbourhood, Hotel Ravesis, Rosenbaum and Fuller, Hardware, Rocker, Bikini Bar and Curly Lewis Brewing.

To kick-off, festival host Bondi Liquor Co. will host an epic launch party on Easter Thursday (April 14) featuring Easter eggs spiked with house-made coffee vodka, entertainment, a drink, canapés, and a take-home bottle of gin, all included in the ticket price ($55).

The boozy bonanza will feature a line-up of different cocktails and CAPI tonics’ G&Ts at 10 venues around Bondi, where guests can get their Gin Passport stamped at each venue to be in the running to win a year’s supply of gin from Bondi Liquor Co., valued at over $1,000.

The festival is an umbrella for a bunch of botanical based events across the beachside suburb. On Easter Sunday, The Beach Road Hotel will host a Bondi Liquor Co. Gin Garden Pop-Up (Sunday, April 17) featuring special gin cocktails, entertainment, and a special Easter prize wheel in the courtyard.

Corner House will host a special Gin & Food Matching Dinner on Wednesday, April 20 including three courses matched to gin cocktails.

Bondi Liquor Co. will launch the new Morning Bondi Saltwater Gin Launch on Friday, April 22 to celebrate a custom limited-edition label by photographer, Morning Bondi, for the new Bondi Liquor Co. Saltwater Gin. Tickets ($25) include a drink on arrival and matching canapés.

The last major event of the festival will be the Bondi Bartender Cocktail Challenge at Bondi Liquor Co. on Sunday April 24. Bondi’s best bartenders will design and create a gin-inspired cocktail with guests invited to vote for their favourite, and the winner crowned Bondi’s best bartender.

While the events themselves will wrap up on April 24, the festival continues all the way until May 1 so you can keep that gin train rolling for the better part of a month. Hallelujah!

