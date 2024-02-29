Time Out says

Grab your swimmers: Bondi Icebergs is transforming into a Capri-inspired beach club for one-day-only, and yep, the beers will be cold

Dreaming of a European holiday but haven’t booked flights because cozzie livs? You’re in luck. For one-day-only on Thursday, February 29, Bondi Icebergs will transform into a Capri-inspired beach club, so you can get a taste of the dreamy Italian island without the jetlag.

Sydney’s most famous pool will become decked out with blue and white stripes and Capri-inspired lemon trees. And you can forget about the entry fee: from 11am Sydneysiders will be able to take a dip in Bondi Icebergs for free. There will be limited edition swimwear gifted throughout the day, and local Sydney DJs Levi Neufeld and Lauren Mac will be spinning tunes and keeping the vibes high. Plus, if you feel like a drink, you can head upstairs to the Clubhouse for a chilled beer.

If you’re wondering what the heck is going on, it’s all to celebrate the launch of Peroni Nastro Azzurro’s new beer, Stile Capri, which is inspired by the refreshing taste and scent of the Mediterranean. And if you’re just looking for something fun to do this Thursday, come on down for some laps and a thirst-quenching beer.

Wanna dive in? The Peroni Nastro Azzurro Beach Club will be open to the public at Bondi Icebergs from 11am until 5pm.

