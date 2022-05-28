Sydney
Botanic Gardens Day at Mount Annan

  • Things to do
  • The Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan, Sydney
Celebrate Botanic Gardens Day at our city's only Aussie native botanical garden in Mount Annan

On Saturday, May 28, Sydney’s only purely native Australian Botanical Garden at Mount Annan will be throwing a totally free community event to celebrate Botanic Gardens Day and the plentiful efforts of its botanists and gardeners.

From 10am to 3pm, the gardens at Mount Annan, along with their resident world-class National Herbarium of New South Wales and Plant Bank facilities, will come alive with family and kid-friendly science and plant talks, interactive activities and nature play sessions. On top of all that photosynthesis for your brain, there will also be real-life human food trucks and interactive educational stalls at the ready, all set to top off this very organic and nourishing day out for the fam. 

Come along, bring your sprogs to the springs and enjoy a wholesome, green-thumbed day out.

Find out more on their website here.

Want more public plant action? Have a look at our list of the best gardens to visit around Sydney. 

Written by Maya Skidmore

Details

Event website:
www.australianbotanicgarden.com.au/
Address:
The Australian Botanic Garden, Mount Annan
Mount Annan Drive
Mount Annan
Sydney
2567
Contact:
www.rbgsyd.nsw.gov.au
02 4634 7935
Price:
Free

Dates and times

