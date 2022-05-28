Time Out says

On Saturday, May 28, Sydney’s only purely native Australian Botanical Garden at Mount Annan will be throwing a totally free community event to celebrate Botanic Gardens Day and the plentiful efforts of its botanists and gardeners.

From 10am to 3pm, the gardens at Mount Annan, along with their resident world-class National Herbarium of New South Wales and Plant Bank facilities, will come alive with family and kid-friendly science and plant talks, interactive activities and nature play sessions. On top of all that photosynthesis for your brain, there will also be real-life human food trucks and interactive educational stalls at the ready, all set to top off this very organic and nourishing day out for the fam.

Come along, bring your sprogs to the springs and enjoy a wholesome, green-thumbed day out.

Find out more on their website here.

