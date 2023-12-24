Sydney
Breakfast with the Koalas

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Wild Life Sydney Zoo, Darling Harbour
  A girl and a boy posing in front of a koala in a tree
    Photograph: Supplied/Wild Life Sydney Zoo
    Previous
    /6
  Two plates with a hot breakfast, plus fresh fruit and coffee on the side
    Photograph: Supplied/Wild Life Sydney Zoo
    Previous
    /6
  A man looking at a koala in a tree
    Photograph: Supplied/Wild Life Sydney Zoo
    Previous
    /6
  A group enjoying breakfast on the koala rooftop
    Photograph: Supplied/Wild Life Sydney Zoo
    Previous
    /6
  A girl and a man in a wheelchair with a kangaroo and a zoo staff member
    Photograph: Supplied/Wild Life Sydney Zoo
    Previous
    /6
  People looking at a wombat in an enclosure
    Photograph: Supplied/Wild Life Sydney Zoo
    Previous
    /6
Time Out says

This breakfast is as uniquely Australian, as a koala eating Vegemite on toast

Without a doubt, koalas take the crown as Australia’s cutest and cuddliest creatures. They’re really having their moment right now too, with the recent discovery of a secret koala colony in the northwest of Sydney. Well, we’ve got another heartwarming headline for you – Wild Life Sydney Zoo is bringing back its beloved Breakfast with the Koalas this August. Yes, our inner child is squealing too!

After a three-year hiatus, this adorable affair will be back in action every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 7.15 to 9am, starting August 18. We know waking up with the early birds can be a challenge, but it’s not every day that you get to enjoy a hot buffet breakfast in the company of these tree-loving furballs.

Expect cuteness overload from the get-go. Your morning adventure will kick off with an interactive guided highlights tour of the zoo where you’ll get to meet iconic Aussie animals such as Princess the cassowary, Ringo the wombat and Killara the freshwater crocodile. You can then stock up on fun facts with an informative koala keeper talk (did you know koalas sleep for up to 18 hours a day?), before the moment you’ve been waiting for – an opportunity to get up close and personal with the koalas for a take-home photographic moment. We hate to break the news, but you won’t be able to actually cuddle the little fellas, as it’s illegal in NSW zoos.

While the koalas munch on their morning eucalyptus leaves, you can enjoy a sizzling buffet breakfast atop the revamped Koala Rooftop including a spread of baked beans, bacon, scrambled eggs, sausages hash browns, toast, fresh fruit, chilled juice and that oh-so-precious cup of coffee. Keep your eyes out for the zoo’s cheeky and curious nine-month-old koala joey, Parker, who’s often spotted hitching a ride on his mum Kyara’s back.

Once you’ve filled up on eggs and bacon, you’re welcome to explore the rest of Wild Life Sydney Zoo. You could theoretically stay from morning to night with more than 65 exhibits to discover, featuring the largest range of Aussie animal and plant life under one roof. 

Breakfast with the Koalas is $90 for adults, $80 for children ages three to 15, and free for everyone under three. You’ll hardly be able to sleep the night before thinking about the irresistibly adorable dose of cuteness waiting for you.

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
www.wildlifesydney.com.au/tickets-passes/experiences/breakfast-with-the-koalas/
Address:
Wild Life Sydney Zoo
1-5 Wheat Rd
Darling Harbour
Sydney
2000
Price:
$80-$90
Opening hours:
7.15-9am

Dates and times

