If you can’t get to a snowy alpine lodge right now, don’t get too upset, because this week, a snowy alpine lodge is being brought to you.

From July 6 to August 10, the Golden Sheaf in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs is set to transform into a European alpine ski lodge, with the pub filling itself up with sizzling cheese and chocolate fondues, snow machines, a highly Instagrammable ‘courtyard chairlift’, and a series of cosy nooks beneath a giant oak tree adorned with fairy lights, with apres-ski lovin’ folks able to snuggle up beneath fluffy blankets and fur rugs whilst swilling toasted marshmallow Espresso Martinis and other winter-inspired cocktails, with it all pretty much guaranteed to knock your thickest ski socks off.

‘Châlet Sheaf’ is all about delivering you with the optimum cosy (and cheesy) Euro ski experience without having to leave Sydney, however, for all those that cherish deep-seated dreams of actually hitting the slopes, you can go in for a draw at the event to win a $3000 trip to Thredbo. Not too shabby.

Entry to this alpine experience is free, and you can learn more about what’s on offer on their website, right here.

