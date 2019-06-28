Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right July events in Sydney

July events in Sydney

Frolic through midwinter with the best events in Sydney this month

People looking at market stalls at night at the Bastille Festival.
Photograph: Supplied
By Olivia Gee |
Many misinformed winter-haters might lament about the lack of activities during Sydney’s chilly season, but we’re here to set them on the path to cold weather adventures. We’ve found warming food festivals, spectacular ice skating spots and sizzling gigs on every week during July.

Looking to heat up your love life? Bring a new boo to these fabulous bars for first dates or show how quirky-cool you are with these delightful old fashioned Sydney date ideas.

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do this NAIDOC Week in Sydney.

July's best events

1
Zirk Russia's Circus Spectacular 2019 supplied
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre, Circuses

Zirk! Russia's Big Top Circus Spectacular

icon-location-pin The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
icon-calendar

There's been no shortage of big tops popping up in the Entertainment Quarter in recent years, and now Zirk! will join them. It mixes traditions of Russian circus (although thankfully there are no animal acts) with contemporary spectacle. There'll be a double wheel, aerial acts, acrobatics and the terrifying-sounding 'Globe of Death'.

Read more
Buy
2
Jannawii dancers in Parramatta
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Burramatta NAIDOC

icon-location-pin Parramatta Park, Parramatta
icon-calendar

Wander through the market and see First Nations artists perform traditional and contemporary dance at this family-friendly festival. Each year, there are also free workshops and activities, dance and music at the corroboree circle, plus a feast starring native Australian ingredients. 

Read more
3
Hilary Cole, Helen Dallimore and Maggie McKenna in Sydney Theatre Company and Global Creatures Production of Muriel’s Wedding the Musical
Theatre, Musicals

Muriel's Wedding the Musical

icon-location-pin Sydney Lyric, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

Muriel’s Wedding the Musical will leave you smiling for days. Directed by our finest big-picture showman Simon Phillips, this is the film-to-stage adaptation critics, audiences and creatives dream of: an updated and evolved version of the original story that stands proudly as its own creation.

Time Out says
Read more
Buy
4
People dancing in red dresses in the park at The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do

The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever

icon-location-pin Sydney Park, Erskineville
icon-calendar

In 2013, 300 Kate Bushes (or Cathys) gathered in the seaside British town of Brighton to re-enact that famous 1978 'Wuthering Heights' video clip. The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever will return to Sydney in July, alongside more than 30 other green-rolling flash mobs around the world.

Read more
5
Childish Gambino press image
Photograph: Brandon LeGallez
Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B

Childish Gambino

icon-location-pin Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park
icon-calendar

You could almost hear the collective sigh of disappointment when Childish Gambino cancelled his Opera House dates back in October 2018. He promised to return and he’s remained true to his word. He's coming to Sydney after his headline slot at Splendour for what is arguably the most anticipated gig of the year.

Read more
Buy
6
People on the ice rink outside Cathedral Square.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Ice skating

Skating at Cathedral Square

icon-location-pin St Mary's Cathedral Forecourt, Sydney
icon-calendar

Skate every day – and late into the night – at an open-air ice rink at the forecourt of St Mary’s Cathedral. During the day you'll skate under the Sydney winter sunshine, but the evenings will be illuminated with a colourful glow as you head to the rink-side bar. 

Read more
Buy
7
Caught Stealing National Art School 2019 supplied image
Joan Ross, 'The Claiming of Things' 2012
Art

Caught Stealing: The Art of Misappropriation

icon-location-pin National Art School, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

The National Art School is built on the site of the old Darlinghurst Gaol. So it's somewhat fitting that this exhibition at the NAS Gallery is all about artists who use theft as part of their creative practice, and artists who are deliberately caught in the act. 

Read more
8
People walking under fairy lights at the Carriageworks Night Market.
Photograph: Daniel Boud
Things to do, Food and drink

Carriageworks Winter Night Market

icon-location-pin Carriageworks, Eveleigh
icon-calendar

This year’s winter edition of the after-dark food adventure will be curated by James Viles from fine dining establishment Biota in the appropriate freezing Southern Highlands. The line-up of more than 50 stalls will create dishes which utilise native, ethically sourced produce, with a special focus on using all elements of the ingredients.

Read more
Buy
9
Woman stands in front of a painting.
Photograph: Felix Sanchez
Things to do, Talks and discussions

Brené Brown Live

icon-location-pin International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

Brené Brown has spent 20 years unpacking courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy within social and professional contexts, becoming one of the world’s most recognised voices in a social research. Now, she is headed to Sydney to share seven years of research into brave leadership.

Read more
Buy
10
Glittery Clittery supplied image Griffin Theatre 2019
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre

Glittery Clittery: A Consensual Party

icon-location-pin SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

Who says you can’t be glittery, pink and a feminist? Not the Fringe Wives Club, the comedy queens otherwise known as Laura Frew, Rowena Hutson and Tessa Waters. This sparkly show takes aim at bigotry, sexism and homophobia by way of wicked wit, a killer soundtrack and copious amounts of Champagne.

Read more
Buy
11
Winterlight
Photograph: Ali Mousawi
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Winterlight

icon-location-pin Prince Alfred Square, Parramatta
icon-calendar

[Sponsored] When the winter chill arrives, Parramatta is taken over by Winterlight. The frosty festival offers glowing carnival rides, warming, carb-heavy snacks and mulled wine, plus the all-important ice rink. It's a great spot to skate under the dazzling winter sun or twinkly fairy lights in the evenings.

Read more
Buy
12
A View from the Bridge Ensemble Theatre 2019 supplied
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre, Drama

A View from the Bridge

icon-location-pin Ensemble Theatre, Kirribilli
icon-calendar

Director Iain Sinclair has had plenty of success with Arthur Miller's 1950s Brooklyn masterpiece. Now he's bringing the show to the Ensemble Theatre. The gripping play takes place in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge, where a family of migrants is almost torn apart when two cousins from Italy come to stay and work illegally.

Read more
Buy
13
Eurowision 2019 Bondi Feast
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre, Drama

Bondi Feast

icon-location-pin Bondi Pavilion, Bondi Beach
icon-calendar

Over two weeks, Bondi Pavilion and surrounds will be transformed into a carnival playground, with more than 40 shows from the best home-grown performers, as well as an old-fashioned parlour tent and festival gardens for the seventh Bondi Feast.

Read more
14
Two children holding hands in blue dress, Still from The Shining (1980)
Photograph: Warner Bros
Film, Special screenings

David Stratton Presents Martin Scorsese's Scariest Films Ever Festival

icon-location-pin Hayden Orpheum Picture Palace, Cremorne
icon-calendar

The Hayden Orpheum is doing a retrospective of classic horror films, as selected by veteran US director Martin Scorsese. It'll include endlessly rewatchable tales like The Shining (1980) plus digitally restored copies of Val Lewton's 1940s classics Cat PeopleThe Leopard Man and more.

Read more
Buy
15
Little Simz face
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B

Little Simz

icon-location-pin The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
icon-calendar

Given the hype surrounding her latest album, Grey Area, you’d be forgiven for assuming it was Little Simz’s debut release. The London MC has been putting out mixtapes and records for nearly a decade now, so it's high time you got to one of her live performances.

Read more
Buy
16
Catch Me If You Can 2019 supplied Hayes Theatre
Photograph: Robert Catto
Theatre, Musicals

Catch Me If You Can

icon-location-pin Hayes Theatre Co, Elizabeth Bay
icon-calendar

Best known for the 2002 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, Catch Me If You Can follows precocious teenager Frank Abagnale Jr who, armed with a bucketful of charm and millions of dollars in forged cheques, cons himself into the life of his dreams – until FBI agent Carl Hanratty comes calling. 

Read more
Buy
17
Anna Bolena Opera Australia 2019
Photograph: Georges Antoni
Theatre

Anna Bolena

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Director Davide Livermore’s digital Aida was a hit for the Opera Australia in 2018, using 12 high-definition, moving LED video screens as sets. Now he’s using the same technology for this take on Donizetti’s historical tragedy, with celebrated Albanian soprano Ermonela Jahu in the title role and Australia's Teddy Tahu Rhodes as Henry VIII.

Read more
Buy
18
Sydney Cabaret Festival 2019 feat Trevor Ashley
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre

Sydney Cabaret Festival

icon-location-pin Around Sydney, Sydney
icon-calendar

Directed by drag, musical theatre and cabaret star Trevor Ashley, the inaugural Sydney Cabaret Festival is setting up its hub at the Seymour Centre, with shows by local and international acts around the city.

Read more
Buy
19
Crowd at the Rocks at Bastile Festival 2019
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Bastille Festival Sydney

icon-location-pin Circular Quay, Circular Quay
icon-calendar

Experience the best parts of France – food, wine, art and performance – without leaving the city at Sydney’s celebration of Bastille Day. The festival will take over Circular Quay and the Rocks for four days with food villages, wine bars and beer gardens, movie screenings, free concerts and street performances.

Read more
20
The Happy Prince on stage
Photograph: Pia Johnson
Theatre

The Happy Prince

icon-location-pin SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

Little Ones Theatre are back in Sydney with this award-winning take on one of Oscar Wilde’s stories. They're known for taking on classics and giving them a fresher-than-fresh update. This production stars two of our favourite local actors – Catherine Davies and Janine Watson – in a variety of different roles.

Read more
Buy
21
Attendees at Sydney Manga and Anime Show SMASH
Things to do, Expos and conventions

SMASH! Sydney Manga and Anime Show

icon-location-pin International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

Whether you're mad for cosplay, a gaming wizard or in love with the artistry of anime and manga, the return of SMASH! is sure to excite Japanese pop-culture fans. The weekend program includes panel discussions, film screenings, music and dance performances, art demonstrations and creative workshops.

Read more
Buy
22
Oscar and Lucinda Sydney Chamber Opera Carriageworks 2019 supplied
Photograph: Samuel Hodge
Theatre

Oscar and Lucinda

icon-location-pin Carriageworks, Eveleigh
icon-calendar

Peter Carey’s colonial love story has been turned into an opera. It follows the meeting between obsessive gamblers Oscar Hopkins and Lucinda Leplastrier, who make a bet that Lucinda cannot build a cathedral of pure glass and have it delivered to the outback in time for Good Friday.

Read more
Buy
23
Michael Pollan standing in front of a wall.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Talks and discussions

An Evening with Michael Pollan

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

He was once focused on teaching the world how to eat for a healthy body, mind and planet, but now Michael Pollan has his mind on something else: drugs. Hear him tackle the taboo and recount his own recent experience with psychedelics and the science and history surrounding these drugs. 

Read more
Buy
24
Lord of the Flies Sydney Theatre Company 2019
Photograph: Rene Vaile
Theatre, Drama

Lord of the Flies

icon-location-pin Roslyn Packer Theatre, Millers Point
icon-calendar

Mia Wasikowska, who played Alice in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland movies, probably isn’t the first person you’d think of to cast as one of the young boys in Lord of the Flies, but Sydney Theatre Company artistic director Kip Williams is giving the story a significant rethink. 

Read more
Buy
25
People ice skating by Bondi beach.
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Fairs and festivals

Bondi Winter Magic

icon-location-pin Bondi Beach, Bondi Beach
icon-calendar

It might be too cold to swim, but that won't keep anyone far from Bondi’s shores. Gaze out over the waves from the 22-metre-high Ferris wheel while the kids hurl themselves around the ice rink below, then get cultured in the cold with the history walks, street art exhibitions and fab performances at Bondi Feast. 

Read more
Buy
26
People in a seated crowd listening to a talk.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Talks and discussions

RoboCup Talks

icon-location-pin Multiple venues
icon-calendar

The UNSW Centre for Ideas has planned this series of investigative talks about artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the international robotics and technology competition, RoboCup. They consider technological regulation, the use of robotics in warefare and the future of AI.

Read more
Buy
27
The Cripple of Inishmaan Old Fitz Theatre 2019
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre, Drama

The Cripple of Inishmaan

icon-location-pin Old Fitzroy Theatre, Wooloomooloo
icon-calendar

Martin McDonagh is now a Hollywood heavyweight but to theatregoers he will always be associated with his Irish plays, written as he was just starting out. The Cripple of Inishmaan is the first in McDonagh's Aran Island Trilogy and follows 17-year-old disabled orphan Billy Claven. 

Read more
Buy
28
People dancing as confetti falls in a club.
Photograph: Supplied
Nightlife

Bingo Loco

icon-location-pin Ensemble Theatre, Kirribilli
icon-calendar

This high-energy bingo night is sure to tick a lot of boxes for Sydneysiders who love the humble game of chance.  The game-meets-rave incorporates dance-offs, lip sync battles, confetti showers, comedy and music for a night of engaging, raucous partying. 

Read more
Buy
29
DAVE sitting on a lounge with flowers
Photograph: Dave / Neighbourhood Recordings
Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B

Dave

icon-location-pin The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
icon-calendar

Londoner David Omoregie might be barely out of his teens, but he’s already a bona fide star in his homeland. His debut album, Psychodrama, is an impressively accomplished work, marrying the unyielding style of UK grime with nakedly candid lyrics, where Dave opens up about his struggles with mental health and racial abuse. 

Read more
Buy
30
Shaun Gladwell Pacific Undertow MCA supplied
Shaun Gladwell, 'Pacific Undertow Sequence (Bondi)' (still), 2010
Art

Shaun Gladwell: Pacific Undertow

icon-location-pin Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks
icon-calendar

Shaun Gladwell is best known for his mesmerising slow motion video works depicting him skateboarding or riding BMX bikes against classic Australian backdrops. The MCA is presenting the largest survey exhibition of Gladwell’s work to date, tracing his evolution from skateboarding outsider to cutting edge artist.

Read more
31
Runners at Circular Quay
Photograph: Supplied
Sport and fitness, Running

Sydney Harbour 10k and 5k

icon-location-pin Cockle Bay Wharf, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

The main drawcard for the Real Insurance Sydney Harbour 10k and 5k races is that they’re both real flat, real fast and take you past really gorgeous city views. If you’re looking to smash a personal record, this is a fun and scenic way to do it. 

Read more
Buy
32
City of Gold 2019 supplied image Griffin Theatre
Photograph: Brett Boardman
Theatre, Drama

City of Gold

icon-location-pin SBW Stables Theatre - Griffin Theatre Company, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

Meyne Wyatt made his professional debut as an actor at Griffin Theatre in 2011’s Silent Disco. Now he’s returning with a semi-autobiographical work about an Indigenous actor from Kalgoorlie who angers his community by starring in a controversial Australia Day ad. 

Read more
Buy
33
People shopping for plants
Photograph: Michelle Faure
Shopping, Sales

The Jungle Collective Indoor Plant Sale

icon-location-pin Unit 2E- 1-7 Unwins Bridge Rd, Sydenham
icon-calendar

The Jungle Collective have organised another plant sale at their regular warehouse pop-up in St Peters. Horticulture fans can pick up hundreds of varietals like fiddle leafs, monstera, birds of paradise, peace lilies, rubber trees and more, but be sure to get in early for the pick of the leafy litter. 

Read more
Buy
34
Michael Armitage: The Promised Land MCA 2019
Michael Armitage, 'The Promised Land' 2019
Art

Michael Armitage: The Promised Land

icon-location-pin Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks
icon-calendar

Kenyan-born artist Michael Armitage is only in his mid-thirties but his uniquely beautiful paintings are in huge demand around the world. The MCA is presenting his first exhibition in Australia, which includes recent work and new large-scale paintings telling stories of folklore, history and memories from East Africa.

Read more
35
NAIDOC in the City
Photograph: Joseph Mayers/City of Sydney
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

NAIDOC in the City

icon-location-pin Hyde Park, Sydney
icon-calendar

Share in the traditional food, song, dance and stories of Sydney's Indigenous community. This free, family-friendly event will celebrate Sydney’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and bring together the wider community with earth oven treats, an art, craft and produce market, plus painting, weaving and sports workshops for kids.

Read more
36
SZA face, holding her hair
Photograph: RCA Records
Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B

SZA

icon-location-pin Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park
icon-calendar

American singer SZA’s career blew up in 2017 with the release of her debut album Ctrl, which delivered modern-day R’n’B with introspective reflections and a willingness to borrow from other genres. Her name is everywhere now, so you’d better catch her while she’s here.

Read more
Buy
37
Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon at Cork
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Exhibitions

Apollo 11

icon-location-pin Powerhouse Museum, Ultimo
icon-calendar

The Powerhouse Museum is hosting a cosmic exhibition dedicated to the Moon landing and its 50th anniversary. It'll feature more than 200 objects involved the momentous 1969 space journey and other pieces exploring the science, design and historical impact of the event, plus the popular 'Museum of the Moon' installation.

Read more
Buy
38
The Torrents Sydney Theatre Company 2019
Photograph: Rene Vaile
Theatre, Drama

The Torrents

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

You probably haven’t heard of Oriel Gray or The Torrents, but in 1955 it was the joint winner of the Playwrights’ Advisory Board Competition with Australia’s most famous play, Summer of the Seventeenth Doll. It’s been rarely performed since the 1950s, making it a hugely neglected classic – and look, that’s probably because it wasn’t written by a man.

Read more
Buy
39
The Invisible Hand 4a supplied image 2019
Baden Pailthorpe, 'One and Three PCs', 2019 (detail)
Art

The Invisible Hand

icon-location-pin 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Haymarket
icon-calendar

It’s now almost impossible to imagine life without the internet, but with it has come the blurring of personal and public boundaries. Nowhere is this more obvious than the Asia Pacific region, where internet access and usage is now the highest in the world. The Invisible Hand brings together Asian Pacific artists to explore the threat of Big Tech.

Read more
40
Scientist Kate Delvin smiling.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Talks and discussions

Turned On: The Rise of Sex Robots

icon-location-pin Roundhouse, Kensington
icon-calendar

The sex tech industry is big business, and you can bet this multi-billion dollar sector is taking advantage of technological developments in robotics. British author, sex tech expert and computer scientist Dr Kate Devlin will share her knowledge of the advancement of robotics at this free conference.

Read more
41
People eating at Paddy's Night Food Markets.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Markets

Paddy's Night Food Market

icon-location-pin Paddy's Markets - Flemington, Homebush West
icon-calendar

Paddy's Markets in Flemington is frying up a winter version of their food-focused night market in their undercover car park. They’re filling the cavernous space with more than 25 food trucks and stalls, plus live music and a caravan of vintage cars.

Read more
42
Brett Whiteley: Drawing is Everything
© Wendy Whiteley, Photograph: AGNSW
Theatre

Whiteley

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

With a score by Elena Kats-Chernin and libretto by Justin Fleming, this opera tells the story of Australian artist Brett Whiteley and his brilliant wife Wendy. Digital projections will bring his artworks to life across 12 massive, moving LED panels.

Read more
Buy
43
Banging Denmark Sydney Theatre Company 2019
Photograph: Rene Vaile
Theatre, Drama

Banging Denmark

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

This new work is about a feminist academic called Ish and a pick-up artist called Jake. They’re not exactly fans of one another, but when Jake falls in love with a Danish librarian, he needs to call in Ish for advice on how to woo her in a less problematic way.

Read more
Buy
44
Greenwood Hotel courtyard with a giant inflatable polar bear and snow.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Snow Week

icon-location-pin Greenwood Hotel, North Sydney
icon-calendar

To remedy our frustration with the cold-but-not-that-cold Sydney winter, Greenwood Hotel is hosting Snow Week. One hundred tonnes of snow will be dumped on the hotel daily to create a frosty setting for a series of parties, music events and snowboarding comps.

Read more
45
Skyduck: A Chinese Spy Comedy Belvoir 25a supplied 2019
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre

Skyduck: A Chinese Spy Comedy

icon-location-pin Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills
icon-calendar

This bilingual one-man comedy show brings the world’s most spoken language – Mandarin – to the Belvoir Downstairs stage. Written and performed by Sam Wang with an all Asian-Australian creative team, the tale starts in 1993, where China’s Operation Skyduck sees super spies Captain Yan and Agent Yang sent to steal America’s prized flight simulation software.

Read more
Buy
46
King Gizzard in colourful lighting
Photograph: supplied
Music, Rock and indie

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard

icon-location-pin Roundhouse, Kensington
icon-calendar

The Melbourne psych stalwarts are known for their astonishing prolificacy – they released five full-length albums in 2017 alone – but they never skimp on quality. Have a good old-fashioned boogie listening to them perform hits plus tacks from their most recent album, Fishing For Fishies.

Read more
Buy
47
Textiles and gift bags on offer at Parramatta Night Markets.
Photograph: Supplied
Shopping, Markets

Parramatta Night Markets

icon-location-pin Prince Alfred Square, Parramatta
icon-calendar

Head to these cute night markets on Market Street (appropriate) opposite Prince Alfred Square. It’s the first time these pop-up stalls are opening in Parramatta, and you can expect local makers slinging the finest in homewares, preserves, fashion and skincare.

Read more
48
Anatomy of a Suicide Red Line Productions 2019
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre, Drama

Anatomy of a Suicide

icon-location-pin Old Fitzroy Theatre, Wooloomooloo
icon-calendar

Described as “one of the most formally ambitious, emotionally rich and daring plays to have emerged out of the UK in recent years,” Anatomy of a Suicide follows mother, daughter and granddaughter Carol, Anna and Bonnie and the legacy of mental illness.

Read more
Buy
49
Singer-songwriter Milan Ring poses in front of a red backdrop.
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B

Milan Ring

icon-location-pin The Vic, Marrickville
icon-calendar

Milan Ring is the master engineer of her entire dynamic sound, sharing flavours from the Caribbean and the Americas. The R’n’B and indie-pop singer is bringing her sound to the Inner West for Merivale’s free music program, See Sound. 

Read more
50
Father and child having fun at a family rave
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Music events

Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave

icon-location-pin The Juniors Kingsford, Kingsford
icon-calendar

If you’ve traded benders for babies but still rock it on the dancefloor, bring your brood of little’uns to this totally family-friendly rave. You and the kidlets will be mesmerised by trance and house tracks, glitter cannons, live performers, giant balloons and the big parachute dance finale.

Read more
Buy
51
Foals the band sat behind a pool with statues of lions either side
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Rock and indie

Foals

icon-location-pin Hordern Pavilion, Moore Park
icon-calendar

Foals' Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost is an album in two halves – part one was released in March with the concluding part following later in the year. It features waves of guitar as you’d expect, but also new ideas fizzing at every turn. Get set for an intense and cathartic experience.

Read more
Buy
52
Two kids in Indigenous face paint doing craft.
Photograph: James Horan
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

NAIDOC Week: Voice. Treaty. Truth.

icon-location-pin Rouse Hill House and Farm, Western Sydney
icon-calendar

Join this day of learning that recognises our collective responsibility for creating an informed, inclusive multicultural society. Sydney Living Museums and their cultural partner Muru Mittigar Aboriginal Cultural and Education Centre are hosting dance performances, a smoking ceremony, yarning circle, Indigenous language workshops and art activities.

Read more
53
Sailing ship in the ocean
Photograph: Creative Commons
Things to do

Murder Party on Board Tall Ship James Craig

icon-location-pin Overseas Passenger Terminal, The Rocks
icon-calendar

Collect evidence, interrogate suspects and investigate leads at this murder mystery party on board the tall ship James Craig. During the two-hour, adults-only cruise around the harbour, you’ll need to follow all the clues to uncover the perpetrator of a grizzly murder aboard the vessel.

Read more
Buy
54
Mike Skinner sat at a desk holding a phone to his ear
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Rap, hip hop and R&B

The Streets

icon-location-pin The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
icon-calendar

Following a six year hiatus, the original geezer poet returned in 2017 releasing his first music since 2011’s Computers and Blues LP. And with his keen eye for the minutiae of life and his killer way with a one-liner, Mike Skinner’s talents feel more relevant than ever.

Read more
Buy
55
People at a night market.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Markets

The Rocks Christmas in July Markets

icon-location-pin Around The Rocks, The Rocks
icon-calendar

This is the winter market for anyone who loves a good tinsel theme. The folks behind the Bastille Festival will again be shipping in a contingent of traditional French chalets from the mother country to give the Rocks a Parisian makeover and transport marketgoers to the mountains.

Read more
56
Bangarra: 30 years of sixty five thousand supplied
Photograph: Daniel Boud
Dance

Bangarra: 30 Years of Sixty Five Thousand

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

After thirty years, Bangarra Dance Theatre has emerged as one of Australia’s best dance companies, consistently working to honour Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories and experiences. In 30 Years of Sixty Five Thousand, three contemporary works are brought together to celebrate the strength and breadth of Bangarra’s legacy.

Read more
Buy
57
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert with SSO
Photograph: Supplied
Film, Special screenings

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert with the SSO

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

What could possibly improve on the grandeur of the Harry Potter film series? Seeing it on a huge screen with the magnificent Sydney Symphony Orchestra performing the score live. See the next installment of this global concert tour celebrating the boy wizard films all over the world.

Read more
Buy
58
Girl band Body Type stand in front of a wall.
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Pop

Body Type

icon-location-pin Oxford Art Factory, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

Body Type’s indie-rock sound is electric, if a little melancholic, and they’ve got some real Courtney Barnett vibes going on. The group have taken inspiration from the me too movement along with religious iconography and animalistic imagery for the styling of their latest album EP2, which will be the focus of their Sydney show. 

Read more
Buy
