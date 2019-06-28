July events in Sydney
Frolic through midwinter with the best events in Sydney this month
Many misinformed winter-haters might lament about the lack of activities during Sydney’s chilly season, but we’re here to set them on the path to cold weather adventures. We’ve found warming food festivals, spectacular ice skating spots and sizzling gigs on every week during July.
Looking to heat up your love life? Bring a new boo to these fabulous bars for first dates or show how quirky-cool you are with these delightful old fashioned Sydney date ideas.
July's best events
Zirk! Russia's Big Top Circus Spectacular
There's been no shortage of big tops popping up in the Entertainment Quarter in recent years, and now Zirk! will join them. It mixes traditions of Russian circus (although thankfully there are no animal acts) with contemporary spectacle. There'll be a double wheel, aerial acts, acrobatics and the terrifying-sounding 'Globe of Death'.
Burramatta NAIDOC
Wander through the market and see First Nations artists perform traditional and contemporary dance at this family-friendly festival. Each year, there are also free workshops and activities, dance and music at the corroboree circle, plus a feast starring native Australian ingredients.
Muriel's Wedding the Musical
Muriel’s Wedding the Musical will leave you smiling for days. Directed by our finest big-picture showman Simon Phillips, this is the film-to-stage adaptation critics, audiences and creatives dream of: an updated and evolved version of the original story that stands proudly as its own creation.
The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever
In 2013, 300 Kate Bushes (or Cathys) gathered in the seaside British town of Brighton to re-enact that famous 1978 'Wuthering Heights' video clip. The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever will return to Sydney in July, alongside more than 30 other green-rolling flash mobs around the world.
Childish Gambino
You could almost hear the collective sigh of disappointment when Childish Gambino cancelled his Opera House dates back in October 2018. He promised to return and he’s remained true to his word. He's coming to Sydney after his headline slot at Splendour for what is arguably the most anticipated gig of the year.
Skating at Cathedral Square
Skate every day – and late into the night – at an open-air ice rink at the forecourt of St Mary’s Cathedral. During the day you'll skate under the Sydney winter sunshine, but the evenings will be illuminated with a colourful glow as you head to the rink-side bar.
Caught Stealing: The Art of Misappropriation
The National Art School is built on the site of the old Darlinghurst Gaol. So it's somewhat fitting that this exhibition at the NAS Gallery is all about artists who use theft as part of their creative practice, and artists who are deliberately caught in the act.
Carriageworks Winter Night Market
This year’s winter edition of the after-dark food adventure will be curated by James Viles from fine dining establishment Biota in the appropriate freezing Southern Highlands. The line-up of more than 50 stalls will create dishes which utilise native, ethically sourced produce, with a special focus on using all elements of the ingredients.
Brené Brown Live
Brené Brown has spent 20 years unpacking courage, vulnerability, shame, and empathy within social and professional contexts, becoming one of the world’s most recognised voices in a social research. Now, she is headed to Sydney to share seven years of research into brave leadership.
Glittery Clittery: A Consensual Party
Who says you can’t be glittery, pink and a feminist? Not the Fringe Wives Club, the comedy queens otherwise known as Laura Frew, Rowena Hutson and Tessa Waters. This sparkly show takes aim at bigotry, sexism and homophobia by way of wicked wit, a killer soundtrack and copious amounts of Champagne.
Winterlight
[Sponsored] When the winter chill arrives, Parramatta is taken over by Winterlight. The frosty festival offers glowing carnival rides, warming, carb-heavy snacks and mulled wine, plus the all-important ice rink. It's a great spot to skate under the dazzling winter sun or twinkly fairy lights in the evenings.
A View from the Bridge
Director Iain Sinclair has had plenty of success with Arthur Miller's 1950s Brooklyn masterpiece. Now he's bringing the show to the Ensemble Theatre. The gripping play takes place in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge, where a family of migrants is almost torn apart when two cousins from Italy come to stay and work illegally.
Bondi Feast
Over two weeks, Bondi Pavilion and surrounds will be transformed into a carnival playground, with more than 40 shows from the best home-grown performers, as well as an old-fashioned parlour tent and festival gardens for the seventh Bondi Feast.
David Stratton Presents Martin Scorsese's Scariest Films Ever Festival
The Hayden Orpheum is doing a retrospective of classic horror films, as selected by veteran US director Martin Scorsese. It'll include endlessly rewatchable tales like The Shining (1980) plus digitally restored copies of Val Lewton's 1940s classics Cat People, The Leopard Man and more.
Little Simz
Given the hype surrounding her latest album, Grey Area, you’d be forgiven for assuming it was Little Simz’s debut release. The London MC has been putting out mixtapes and records for nearly a decade now, so it's high time you got to one of her live performances.
Catch Me If You Can
Best known for the 2002 film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks, Catch Me If You Can follows precocious teenager Frank Abagnale Jr who, armed with a bucketful of charm and millions of dollars in forged cheques, cons himself into the life of his dreams – until FBI agent Carl Hanratty comes calling.
Anna Bolena
Director Davide Livermore’s digital Aida was a hit for the Opera Australia in 2018, using 12 high-definition, moving LED video screens as sets. Now he’s using the same technology for this take on Donizetti’s historical tragedy, with celebrated Albanian soprano Ermonela Jahu in the title role and Australia's Teddy Tahu Rhodes as Henry VIII.
Sydney Cabaret Festival
Directed by drag, musical theatre and cabaret star Trevor Ashley, the inaugural Sydney Cabaret Festival is setting up its hub at the Seymour Centre, with shows by local and international acts around the city.
Bastille Festival Sydney
Experience the best parts of France – food, wine, art and performance – without leaving the city at Sydney’s celebration of Bastille Day. The festival will take over Circular Quay and the Rocks for four days with food villages, wine bars and beer gardens, movie screenings, free concerts and street performances.
The Happy Prince
Little Ones Theatre are back in Sydney with this award-winning take on one of Oscar Wilde’s stories. They're known for taking on classics and giving them a fresher-than-fresh update. This production stars two of our favourite local actors – Catherine Davies and Janine Watson – in a variety of different roles.
SMASH! Sydney Manga and Anime Show
Whether you're mad for cosplay, a gaming wizard or in love with the artistry of anime and manga, the return of SMASH! is sure to excite Japanese pop-culture fans. The weekend program includes panel discussions, film screenings, music and dance performances, art demonstrations and creative workshops.
Oscar and Lucinda
Peter Carey’s colonial love story has been turned into an opera. It follows the meeting between obsessive gamblers Oscar Hopkins and Lucinda Leplastrier, who make a bet that Lucinda cannot build a cathedral of pure glass and have it delivered to the outback in time for Good Friday.
An Evening with Michael Pollan
He was once focused on teaching the world how to eat for a healthy body, mind and planet, but now Michael Pollan has his mind on something else: drugs. Hear him tackle the taboo and recount his own recent experience with psychedelics and the science and history surrounding these drugs.
Lord of the Flies
Mia Wasikowska, who played Alice in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland movies, probably isn’t the first person you’d think of to cast as one of the young boys in Lord of the Flies, but Sydney Theatre Company artistic director Kip Williams is giving the story a significant rethink.
Bondi Winter Magic
It might be too cold to swim, but that won't keep anyone far from Bondi’s shores. Gaze out over the waves from the 22-metre-high Ferris wheel while the kids hurl themselves around the ice rink below, then get cultured in the cold with the history walks, street art exhibitions and fab performances at Bondi Feast.
RoboCup Talks
The UNSW Centre for Ideas has planned this series of investigative talks about artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the international robotics and technology competition, RoboCup. They consider technological regulation, the use of robotics in warefare and the future of AI.
The Cripple of Inishmaan
Martin McDonagh is now a Hollywood heavyweight but to theatregoers he will always be associated with his Irish plays, written as he was just starting out. The Cripple of Inishmaan is the first in McDonagh's Aran Island Trilogy and follows 17-year-old disabled orphan Billy Claven.
Bingo Loco
This high-energy bingo night is sure to tick a lot of boxes for Sydneysiders who love the humble game of chance. The game-meets-rave incorporates dance-offs, lip sync battles, confetti showers, comedy and music for a night of engaging, raucous partying.
Dave
Londoner David Omoregie might be barely out of his teens, but he’s already a bona fide star in his homeland. His debut album, Psychodrama, is an impressively accomplished work, marrying the unyielding style of UK grime with nakedly candid lyrics, where Dave opens up about his struggles with mental health and racial abuse.
Shaun Gladwell: Pacific Undertow
Shaun Gladwell is best known for his mesmerising slow motion video works depicting him skateboarding or riding BMX bikes against classic Australian backdrops. The MCA is presenting the largest survey exhibition of Gladwell’s work to date, tracing his evolution from skateboarding outsider to cutting edge artist.
Sydney Harbour 10k and 5k
The main drawcard for the Real Insurance Sydney Harbour 10k and 5k races is that they’re both real flat, real fast and take you past really gorgeous city views. If you’re looking to smash a personal record, this is a fun and scenic way to do it.
City of Gold
Meyne Wyatt made his professional debut as an actor at Griffin Theatre in 2011’s Silent Disco. Now he’s returning with a semi-autobiographical work about an Indigenous actor from Kalgoorlie who angers his community by starring in a controversial Australia Day ad.
The Jungle Collective Indoor Plant Sale
The Jungle Collective have organised another plant sale at their regular warehouse pop-up in St Peters. Horticulture fans can pick up hundreds of varietals like fiddle leafs, monstera, birds of paradise, peace lilies, rubber trees and more, but be sure to get in early for the pick of the leafy litter.
Michael Armitage: The Promised Land
Kenyan-born artist Michael Armitage is only in his mid-thirties but his uniquely beautiful paintings are in huge demand around the world. The MCA is presenting his first exhibition in Australia, which includes recent work and new large-scale paintings telling stories of folklore, history and memories from East Africa.
NAIDOC in the City
Share in the traditional food, song, dance and stories of Sydney's Indigenous community. This free, family-friendly event will celebrate Sydney’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and bring together the wider community with earth oven treats, an art, craft and produce market, plus painting, weaving and sports workshops for kids.
SZA
American singer SZA’s career blew up in 2017 with the release of her debut album Ctrl, which delivered modern-day R’n’B with introspective reflections and a willingness to borrow from other genres. Her name is everywhere now, so you’d better catch her while she’s here.
Apollo 11
The Powerhouse Museum is hosting a cosmic exhibition dedicated to the Moon landing and its 50th anniversary. It'll feature more than 200 objects involved the momentous 1969 space journey and other pieces exploring the science, design and historical impact of the event, plus the popular 'Museum of the Moon' installation.
The Torrents
You probably haven’t heard of Oriel Gray or The Torrents, but in 1955 it was the joint winner of the Playwrights’ Advisory Board Competition with Australia’s most famous play, Summer of the Seventeenth Doll. It’s been rarely performed since the 1950s, making it a hugely neglected classic – and look, that’s probably because it wasn’t written by a man.
The Invisible Hand
It’s now almost impossible to imagine life without the internet, but with it has come the blurring of personal and public boundaries. Nowhere is this more obvious than the Asia Pacific region, where internet access and usage is now the highest in the world. The Invisible Hand brings together Asian Pacific artists to explore the threat of Big Tech.
Turned On: The Rise of Sex Robots
The sex tech industry is big business, and you can bet this multi-billion dollar sector is taking advantage of technological developments in robotics. British author, sex tech expert and computer scientist Dr Kate Devlin will share her knowledge of the advancement of robotics at this free conference.
Paddy's Night Food Market
Paddy's Markets in Flemington is frying up a winter version of their food-focused night market in their undercover car park. They’re filling the cavernous space with more than 25 food trucks and stalls, plus live music and a caravan of vintage cars.
Whiteley
With a score by Elena Kats-Chernin and libretto by Justin Fleming, this opera tells the story of Australian artist Brett Whiteley and his brilliant wife Wendy. Digital projections will bring his artworks to life across 12 massive, moving LED panels.
Banging Denmark
This new work is about a feminist academic called Ish and a pick-up artist called Jake. They’re not exactly fans of one another, but when Jake falls in love with a Danish librarian, he needs to call in Ish for advice on how to woo her in a less problematic way.
Snow Week
To remedy our frustration with the cold-but-not-that-cold Sydney winter, Greenwood Hotel is hosting Snow Week. One hundred tonnes of snow will be dumped on the hotel daily to create a frosty setting for a series of parties, music events and snowboarding comps.
Skyduck: A Chinese Spy Comedy
This bilingual one-man comedy show brings the world’s most spoken language – Mandarin – to the Belvoir Downstairs stage. Written and performed by Sam Wang with an all Asian-Australian creative team, the tale starts in 1993, where China’s Operation Skyduck sees super spies Captain Yan and Agent Yang sent to steal America’s prized flight simulation software.
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
The Melbourne psych stalwarts are known for their astonishing prolificacy – they released five full-length albums in 2017 alone – but they never skimp on quality. Have a good old-fashioned boogie listening to them perform hits plus tacks from their most recent album, Fishing For Fishies.
Parramatta Night Markets
Head to these cute night markets on Market Street (appropriate) opposite Prince Alfred Square. It’s the first time these pop-up stalls are opening in Parramatta, and you can expect local makers slinging the finest in homewares, preserves, fashion and skincare.
Anatomy of a Suicide
Described as “one of the most formally ambitious, emotionally rich and daring plays to have emerged out of the UK in recent years,” Anatomy of a Suicide follows mother, daughter and granddaughter Carol, Anna and Bonnie and the legacy of mental illness.
Milan Ring
Milan Ring is the master engineer of her entire dynamic sound, sharing flavours from the Caribbean and the Americas. The R’n’B and indie-pop singer is bringing her sound to the Inner West for Merivale’s free music program, See Sound.
Big Fish Little Fish Family Rave
If you’ve traded benders for babies but still rock it on the dancefloor, bring your brood of little’uns to this totally family-friendly rave. You and the kidlets will be mesmerised by trance and house tracks, glitter cannons, live performers, giant balloons and the big parachute dance finale.
Foals
Foals' Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost is an album in two halves – part one was released in March with the concluding part following later in the year. It features waves of guitar as you’d expect, but also new ideas fizzing at every turn. Get set for an intense and cathartic experience.
NAIDOC Week: Voice. Treaty. Truth.
Join this day of learning that recognises our collective responsibility for creating an informed, inclusive multicultural society. Sydney Living Museums and their cultural partner Muru Mittigar Aboriginal Cultural and Education Centre are hosting dance performances, a smoking ceremony, yarning circle, Indigenous language workshops and art activities.
Murder Party on Board Tall Ship James Craig
Collect evidence, interrogate suspects and investigate leads at this murder mystery party on board the tall ship James Craig. During the two-hour, adults-only cruise around the harbour, you’ll need to follow all the clues to uncover the perpetrator of a grizzly murder aboard the vessel.
The Streets
Following a six year hiatus, the original geezer poet returned in 2017 releasing his first music since 2011’s Computers and Blues LP. And with his keen eye for the minutiae of life and his killer way with a one-liner, Mike Skinner’s talents feel more relevant than ever.
The Rocks Christmas in July Markets
This is the winter market for anyone who loves a good tinsel theme. The folks behind the Bastille Festival will again be shipping in a contingent of traditional French chalets from the mother country to give the Rocks a Parisian makeover and transport marketgoers to the mountains.
Bangarra: 30 Years of Sixty Five Thousand
After thirty years, Bangarra Dance Theatre has emerged as one of Australia’s best dance companies, consistently working to honour Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander stories and experiences. In 30 Years of Sixty Five Thousand, three contemporary works are brought together to celebrate the strength and breadth of Bangarra’s legacy.
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert with the SSO
What could possibly improve on the grandeur of the Harry Potter film series? Seeing it on a huge screen with the magnificent Sydney Symphony Orchestra performing the score live. See the next installment of this global concert tour celebrating the boy wizard films all over the world.
Body Type
Body Type’s indie-rock sound is electric, if a little melancholic, and they’ve got some real Courtney Barnett vibes going on. The group have taken inspiration from the me too movement along with religious iconography and animalistic imagery for the styling of their latest album EP2, which will be the focus of their Sydney show.
