Time Out says

This week-long event bringing together investors, students and leaders in climate action is coming to Sydney for the first time this month

As evidenced by the major weather events that continue to threaten communities across Australia (and the world), the climate crisis isn’t going anywhere. And while it’s easy to feel despondent in the face of climate change, there are incredible people and organisations taking action – harnessing modern technology, regenerative farming techniques and collective action to slow down the crisis. This month, founders, researchers, students and community organisations will be coming together in Sydney for the Harbour City’s first Climate Action Week – taking place between May 13-19. Here's everything you need to know.

The inaugural Climate Action Week Sydney (CAW.SYD) comes following successful events in London and New York, which have seen forward-thinking people and organisations unite for seven days of education and connection, exploring how they can accelerate climate action around the world.



Bringing together climate start-ups, community organisations, students, research institutions, investors, NGOs, corporate organisations and the broader community, CAW.SYD will feature a program of events designed to inspire, educate and empower. Under themes ranging from policy to finance, First Nations perspectives to climate tech, the week-long event will involve everything from panel discussions to hands-on workshops, surf lessons to career fairs.

Some highlights from the CAW.SYD 2024 program include a plant-based Sunday brunch with speakers sharing insights on the topic of regenerative agriculture, a film premiere at The Australian Museum which investigates the impact of climate change on First Nations communities, and a climate industry careers expo, taking place on Wednesday, May 15 at the Careers For Purpose boardroom in Sydney CBD.

Events will be taking place across Sydney, and many are free to attend. You can learn more and plan your week (and beyond) of climate action over here.



Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: