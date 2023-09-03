Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. A puppy huskie at yoga
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. A puppy huskie at yoga
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Puppy yoga class
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Puppy yoga
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Two baby huskie puppies
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. A yoga class
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6

Downward dog in a room full of dogs at Puppy Yoga

Expect cuteness overload with a paw-fect balance of poses and puppy love

Written by
Melissa Woodley
Advertising

If there’s one thing that’ll convince us to hit up a yoga class, it’s a room full of fluffy puppies. Yes, a type of exercise this cute really does exist, and it is just as adorable as it sounds. 

You don’t have to be a master yogi to join a Puppy Yoga class. All you need is an appetite for a little me-time with a side of endless puppy snuggles. 

Wondering how a 'doga' class works? You’ll be guided through 45 minutes of stretches, deep breaths and relaxation, but with a furry twist: mischievous puppies get to roam and sniff around the studio as they please. 

A quick heads-up: you can’t BYO pup to this paw-some party. Big, small, wrinkly or furry, you’ll be surprised with a brood of utterly adorable eight to fourteen-week-old puppies on the day. 

Taking cuddle breaks is recommended throughout your ‘doga’ session, with 15 minutes of dedicated puppy playtime at the end. Not only will this totally fill your cuteness cup, but it’ll immediately lift your mood and slay any stresses away. (Finding your inner zen while surrounded by playful fluff balls might be a stretch though).

Puppy Yoga is a win for our four-legged friends too, with the furry babies getting a crash course in socialising and maybe even meeting their forever families. (You can’t adopt a puppy on the spot, but Puppy Yoga’s team can link you up with their trusted breeders post-session).

Fancy signing up for this tail-wagging workout? Doga classes run most weekends in surprise spots within 10km of Sydney CBD. The exact location is announced a week before, all for the safety and happiness of those adorable furballs. 

Puppy Yoga dates are typically released one week in advance, but prepare to pounce because once ticket sales are announced on Instagram, they disappear faster than a pup can chow down a stick of beef jerky. 

Also, be warned: you won’t want to do any other form of exercise from here on out.

RECOMMENDED:

Where to find dog-friendly pubs and bars in Sydney

These are the best dog-friendly parks in Sydney

Let your ocean loving pups frolic at the best dog-friendly beaches

Recommended
    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.