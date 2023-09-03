Expect cuteness overload with a paw-fect balance of poses and puppy love

If there’s one thing that’ll convince us to hit up a yoga class, it’s a room full of fluffy puppies. Yes, a type of exercise this cute really does exist, and it is just as adorable as it sounds.

You don’t have to be a master yogi to join a Puppy Yoga class. All you need is an appetite for a little me-time with a side of endless puppy snuggles.

Wondering how a 'doga' class works? You’ll be guided through 45 minutes of stretches, deep breaths and relaxation, but with a furry twist: mischievous puppies get to roam and sniff around the studio as they please.

A quick heads-up: you can’t BYO pup to this paw-some party. Big, small, wrinkly or furry, you’ll be surprised with a brood of utterly adorable eight to fourteen-week-old puppies on the day.

Taking cuddle breaks is recommended throughout your ‘doga’ session, with 15 minutes of dedicated puppy playtime at the end. Not only will this totally fill your cuteness cup, but it’ll immediately lift your mood and slay any stresses away. (Finding your inner zen while surrounded by playful fluff balls might be a stretch though).

Puppy Yoga is a win for our four-legged friends too, with the furry babies getting a crash course in socialising and maybe even meeting their forever families. (You can’t adopt a puppy on the spot, but Puppy Yoga’s team can link you up with their trusted breeders post-session).

Fancy signing up for this tail-wagging workout? Doga classes run most weekends in surprise spots within 10km of Sydney CBD. The exact location is announced a week before, all for the safety and happiness of those adorable furballs.

Puppy Yoga dates are typically released one week in advance, but prepare to pounce because once ticket sales are announced on Instagram, they disappear faster than a pup can chow down a stick of beef jerky.

Also, be warned: you won’t want to do any other form of exercise from here on out.

