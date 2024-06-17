The best yoga studios in Sydney

With studios in Marrickville, Surry Hills and Newtown offering a ridiculously well-rounded wellness schedule – from weights classes to nightclub-style dance sessions – One Playground is arguably Sydney’s best independent gym chain. And though gyms aren’t generally known as sanctuaries of zen, the yoga classes here are incredible. Book in for a lunchtime yoga flow and you’ll return to your desk a new person. At the Marrickville studio, you’ll also find a wellness lounge (complete with infrared saunas), a wonderland-like creche and five-star-hotel-like bathrooms – all for a surprisingly affordable membership fee. Want to give it a go? You can book in for a free trial session at any of One Playground’s super-sleek studios (we guarantee you’ll be coming back for more).
Ashtanga, vinyasa, hatha, yin – whatever your yoga preference, we're willing to bet that there’s a studio in Sydney offering classes that will fill your cup. From dedicated Bikram studios in Sydney’s outer suburbs to a trendy Surry Hills space with humming walls, we’ve rounded up the very best yoga studios in Sydney for a stretchy, soul-enriching time. Once you’re done, we’d suggest heading to one of the best cafés in Sydney, or doubling down on self care with a spa day at one of the best bathhouses in the city.