The best yoga studios in Sydney

The vinyasa classes at these eastern suburbs studios are high-intensity and an excellent workout, but the main draw (in my opinion) is their yin yoga offering – with classes that will reset your body and soul in a way you didn’t know you needed. Membership will score you access to both the Clovelly and Randwick studios, and the daily timetables feature a range of classes throughout the day. I’d suggest starting your day with a stretch in Clovelly, then heading down to the beach for a dip. Want to try it out? $99 will score you a 28 day intro pass with unlimited access to both studios (plus online classes, if you want to practice at home).