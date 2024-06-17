Subscribe
Women in a yoga class
Photograph: Katie Fergus

The best yoga studios in Sydney

Whatever your style, Sydney's got a yoga studio to suit your practice

Photograph: Katie Fergus

Emma Joyce
Emma Joyce
Ashtanga, vinyasa, hatha, yin – whatever your yoga preference, we're willing to bet that there’s a studio in Sydney offering classes that will fill your cup. From dedicated Bikram studios in Sydney’s outer suburbs to a trendy Surry Hills space with humming walls, we’ve rounded up the very best yoga studios in Sydney for a stretchy, soul-enriching time. Once you’re done, we’d suggest heading to one of the best cafés in Sydney, or doubling down on self care with a spa day at one of the best bathhouses in the city.

One Playground

  • Sport and fitness
  • Marrickville
One Playground
One Playground
Photography: Supplied | One Playground Surry Hills

With studios in Marrickville, Surry Hills and Newtown offering a ridiculously well-rounded wellness schedule – from weights classes to nightclub-style dance sessions – One Playground is arguably Sydney’s best independent gym chain. And though gyms aren’t generally known as sanctuaries of zen, the yoga classes here are incredible. Book in for a lunchtime yoga flow and you’ll return to your desk a new person. At the Marrickville studio, you’ll also find a wellness lounge (complete with infrared saunas), a wonderland-like creche and five-star-hotel-like bathrooms – all for a surprisingly affordable membership fee. Want to give it a go? You can book in for a free trial session at any of One Playground’s super-sleek studios (we guarantee you’ll be coming back for more).

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer

InYoga

  • Sport and fitness
  • Surry Hills
InYoga
InYoga

This airy studio in Surry Hills holds a bevy of regular yoga classes that run from sunrise to sundown, along with a variety of workshops covering off subjects like breathing, meditation and inversions. They also have an ongoing teacher training program for those who are looking to take their practice to a new level.

Time Out editors
Humming Puppy

Humming Puppy
Humming Puppy
Photograph: Supplied | Humming Puppy

If you’re a sucker for sound healing, this is your place. Humming Puppy gets its name from the soundscape that plays throughout the classes – a combination of digital and organic sound frequencies of 7.83hz and 40hz, used to mimic the grounding vibrations of the earth and regulate human brainwaves for clarity and concentration. Classes here are beautifully paced and perfectly esoteric, with intention setting, breathing practices, asana (movement) and meditation all complemented by the healing hum. A $45 intro pass will score you seven days of unlimited yoga.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer

This Is Yoga

The vinyasa classes at these eastern suburbs studios are high-intensity and an excellent workout, but the main draw (in my opinion) is their yin yoga offering – with classes that will reset your body and soul in a way you didn’t know you needed. Membership will score you access to both the Clovelly and Randwick studios, and the daily timetables feature a range of classes throughout the day. I’d suggest starting your day with a stretch in Clovelly, then heading down to the beach for a dip. Want to try it out? $99 will score you a 28 day intro pass with unlimited access to both studios (plus online classes, if you want to practice at home).

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
One Hot Yoga

  • Sport and fitness
  • Yoga, pilates and meditation
  • Potts Point
One Hot Yoga
One Hot Yoga
Photograph: Katie Fergus

In the hustle and bustle of Kings Cross is a hideaway yoga studio that specialises in hot yoga and pilates with three heated studios. The studios are heated to varying temperatures (21 degrees, 27 degrees and 37), with the hotter rooms playing host to slower, deeper stretches and the 21 degree room hosting more high-intensity vinyasa sequences. Keen to get sweaty? The $80 trial membership will score you unlimited classes for 14 days.

https://d32dbz94xv1iru.cloudfront.net/customer_photos/ee8d25a0-0113-4e4f-96a2-4c9ffbed3a50.jpg
Emma Joyce
Buy ticket

BodyMindLife

With studios in Surry Hills, Bondi and Byron Bay (plus a sadly now closed location in Redfern) BodyMindLife is something of an institution for the yoga community of NSW – with its teacher training program responsible for some of the best yoga teachers now leading classes in Sydney and beyond. Membership will score you access to any of the three studios, and the diverse weekly timetable offers a range of class times and yoga styles to suit any schedule. If you’re keen to try it out, the 14 day trial is a good place to start ($59 for 14 days of unlimited classes) or you can drop in for a one-off class for $29.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
Bikram Yoga Brookvale

Keen for a challenge? Bikram classes are where it’s at: a high intensity sequence comprising two breathing exercises and 26 repeated postures, carried out in a very hot room over 90 minutes. It’s sweaty and it’s challenging, but you’ll feel incredible once you’re finished. Many of Sydney’s studios offer Bikram classes, but for the full experience, head to a dedicated Bikram studio – this Brookvale studio is one of Sydney’s best. The $39 intro pass will score you unlimited classes for 14 days.

https://media.timeout.com/images/106065460/image.jpg
Winnie Stubbs
 Lifestyle Writer
