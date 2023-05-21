Time Out says

Hundreds of drag queens and fabulous vendors are heading to Sydney for this inaugural sparkly celebration this May

Are you hungry for an eleganza extravaganza? Sashay this way! The first ever Sydney Drag Expo is bringing a big weekend of glitz and glamour to the International Conference Centre (ICC).

Following the success of the inaugural Drag Expo in Melbourne, organiser In The Dark is sharing the love with Sydney’s inaugural Drag Expo from May 19-21, before Melbourne Drag Expo returns to the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) from August 11-13.

What do we have here, eh? A couple of showgirls? Actually, there will be more than 100 local and international drag queens, performers and pop culture superstars – that’s got to be the most sequins you’d see in one room outside of Mardi Gras.

On the local front, you can catch legends like Drag Expo Ambassador and Sydney’s Barbie doll of the world Vanity (formerly Vanity Faire), RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under 2’s “tits of the season” Molly Poppinz, glamour bug Etcetera Etcetera, Art Simone, Maxi Shield, Coco Jumbo, Carla from Bankstown and many more.

International queens heading Down Under for Drag Expo include Alaska Thunderfuck, Trinity The Tuck, Monét X Change and “Queen of all Queens” Jinkx Monsoon straight off her history-making spell on Broadway playing Matron ‘Mama’ Morton in Chicago – the first ever drag queen to play the role.

Visitors can meet the queens and learn their inspiring stories whilst enjoying a plethora of informative panels, tutorials, chill-out spaces, fabulous shopping, runways with Q&A sessions, meet and greets, official merchandise, a drag market and so much more.

But it’s not all glamour, glitz and glitter, gurl! From technical tucks to mental health, there’s no area that won’t be plucked and no wig left unturned over the two days. Learn how drag has evolved over the years, how Australia has given drag our own special flavour, and how drag artists have a message we can all learn from. Most of all, visitors can learn the power that comes from letting you be your real self, with hundreds of like-minded fans on hand to cheer you on.

In addition to all the fabulous fun of the expo, you can gear up with the Opening Concert at Home the Venue and/or the Opening Night Party at Universal on the Friday. The Imperial Hotel Erskineville is also hosting Club Corporate, a Drag Expo after party on the Saturday featuring Karen From Finance, Pangina Heals (Drag Race Thailand) and Baga Chipz (Drag Race UK). Still twirling? The official Drag Expo Closing Concert takes over UNSW’s Roundhouse on Sunday night with Jinkx, Trinity and Monét.

Weekend passes for Drag Expo start at $69-$79, single day tickets for $49. Children eight and under can attend for free with a paying adult. Start your engines, and meet us on the runway, dahling!