Once the door slams shut, you and your crew have only one hour to win your freedom

If being trapped in a room with only 60 minutes to break free sounds like your idea of fun, then Escape Hunt is the place for you. You and up to five friends can step into a world of pulse-racing excitement (and fear) with seven ground-breaking missions to complete.

From Sydney to Spain and Brisbane to Birmingham, Escape Hunt has cracked the code when it comes to the art of escaping worldwide. Their Sydney headquarters in the heart of the CBD offers six highly immersive escape rooms that require you to find clues, solve puzzles and complete challenges before the clock strikes out.

Families and first-timers can step into Wonderland as they try to save the Mad Hatter in Alice in Puzzleland, or can attempt to rescue the Prime Minister in Secret Service Agents. If you’re ready for more of a challenge, then try to conquer the Legend of the Sword, or restore magic to the world in the Wizard’s Quest. For the most daring escapees, Escape Hunt also has two super advanced rooms set in 1920s Sydney, including a mysterious bank heist or a razor gang assassination.

You can also take your escape room experience outdoors with Time Cops. Equipped with just an iPad and an action pack, you’ll have 90 adrenaline-pumping minutes to race through the streets of Sydney (within a 2km radius of the headquaters) and track down clues to stop the artificial intelligence from being released. You’ll forget what’s reality and what’s fiction, thanks to a clever combination of augmented reality and geolocation technology.

Think you’ve got what it takes to escape? Your time starts now.



Learn more and plan your visit over here.



