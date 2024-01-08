Sydney
Quiz Room Sydney

  1. Quiz Room Sydney
Time Out says

Hit the buzzer in this fun and interactive game room where anyone can win

Think you’ve got what it takes to sit in the hot seat? Australia’s first immersive quiz room has opened in the city and it looks just like a real-life game show. The main difference is that you don’t need to be a straight-A student to come out on top; but you do need to know how to really 'play the game'.

Quiz Room Sydney has three staged game-show sets for four to 18 players, decked out with all the lights, sounds, podiums, buzzers and action you see on TV. Each room plays host to an original interactive trivia game covering a mix of themes, rules that change every round, and trump cards and traps that could ruin your friendships.

Gather your wits and your mates for a spin in the original quiz room where you’ll be kept on your toes with different topics and media (we’re talking images, videos and sounds). Play to your strengths by mixing your favourite themes, including music, movies, sports, news, society and daily life. Throughout the 30-minute game, you could be asked to complete song lyrics, name celebrities, locate cities on a map or even list all the ingredients for a classic chocolate cake. 

Music buffs can also battle it out in the music quiz room where they’ll need to name the tune or artist, and be the first person to burst into song. Don’t worry, you can choose your own music eras, and the Quiz Room will ensure the turntables play a mix of genres. 

While the original and music quiz rooms are designed for ages 13 and up, your little ones can join the fun with an adapted version of the original quiz for ages eight to 12. 

You may not win a million-dollar prize at the end, but these interactive quiz rooms look well worth the fun.

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Address:
393 George St
Sydney
2000
Contact:
View Website
(02) 9262 3184
Price:
$40-$60
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-8.30pm
