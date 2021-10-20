This fabulous spring affair will help you break up with lockdown by way of cabaret, drag and poetry slams

As we emerged from last year’s lockdown, Darlinghust Theatre threw open the doors of the stunning Eternity Playhouse and invited us into a kaleidoscope of avant garde performance and late night cabaret with Bloom Festival. As Sydney trepidly steps out from its second lockdown, it looks like the Darlo is getting all set to make this an annual tradition. Now-cemented artistic director Amylia Harris has assembled another jam-packed lineup for what she is calling Fling Festival.

Kicking off just in time for spooky season from Thursday October 28, the immersive fest will transform the theatre into a scalable cultural hub that combines live entertainment with indoor and outdoor dining.

Back by popular demand, Thirsty Thursdays (Oct 28-Nov 18) sees you serenaded by Sydney’s best musical theatre stars as Andrew Bukenya curates a New York piano bar-style event in the theatre’s intimate piano bar. Musical theatre darling Margi de Ferranti opens the season on October 28 with Bev Kennedy on piano. Bukenya will also launch Looking Up: Classical from a New Perspective (Nov 17 and Dec 1) – an up-close and intimate encounter with classical music in a unique and non-traditional setting featuring bean bags, tea and cakes.

Sydney comedian Jenna Suffern (one half of Two Queers Walk into a Bar) presents a special edition of cult event Queer Table Reads (Oct 30), where LGBTQIA+ performers bring their all-time favourite cult cinema classics to the stage with a queer twist. This Halloween they’re presenting the Reese Witherspoon classic – Legally Blonde – with beloved performers like Maeve Marsden taking on iconic roles. Suffern promises, “it will give the queer community and its allies a reason to just have a laugh in this weird, chaotic world we live in.”

Practice clicking your fingers and put away your clapping hands, you will also have two opportunities to partake in an innovative poetry slam with Revolution Renegade (Nov 6 and Dec 11). Performance artist, poet and ‘energy conductor’ Mel Ree (who blew our socks off at The Queens Feast) will conduct the evenings. An ode to classic slams, the experience features an invitational open mic as well as featured speakers like Bangarra artist and storyteller Daniel Mateo.

Buckle up, check out the full program here and get ready to book. The fabulous drag-burlesque-cabaret Sky Queenz (Nov 20 and 27) has already sold out! (But you can try your luck on the waiting list).

“We’re all desperate to break up with lockdown and enjoy some non-committal spring fun,” says Harris. “Our community needs to find joy, but on its own terms. Everyone’s been told what to do for so long and now it’s time to curate our own post-lockdown experience. You be you!”

