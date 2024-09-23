Subscribe
  • Things to do
  • Prospect

Flip Out Caringbah

This huge trampoline park is home to a heap of fun activities, including Australia's first 'air court' (a bouncy sports court for footie, volleyball and more)

Winnie Stubbs
Written by Winnie Stubbs
Lifestyle Writer
Time Out says

Since first launching in Sydney in 2013, Flip Out has become one of the biggest adventure play brands in Australia, with epic play zones across the country, and more in the works. Though each of the trampoline parks is different, each venue is guided by the uniting mission to bring families together, help them to get fit and facilitate a whole heap of fun. Now, one of their Sydney locations – Flip Out Caringbah – has just scored a major upgrade, with the addition of Australia’s first Air Court and a revamped trampoline setup.

With two local mums at the helm, Flip Out Caringbah is designed as a one-stop-shop for family-friendly fun, and the recent refurbs have stepped up its game. At the huge warehouse-style space, you’ll now find a 'ninja warrior course', a super fast-paced 'wipeout challenge', a huge 'airbag' for fun leaps and 'clip 'n' climb' walls for a vertical adventure. There’s also a sprawling soft play area for toddlers, a series of interactive walls and games to keep everyone entertained and Australia’s first 'air court' – a multi-sports arena where you can get involved with bouncy games of basketball, volleyball or dodgeball.

Keen to get involved? You can learn more and book over here.


Details

Address
12 Parraweena Road
Caringbah
Sydney
2229
