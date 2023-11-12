Sydney
Fresh Blood

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Odd Culture Newtown, Newtown
  1. Two women enjoying a wine at a Fresh Blood event
    Photograph: Rachael Baskerville
  2. Four bottles of wine at a Fresh Blood event
    Photograph: Rachael Baskerville
  3. People enjoying a Fresh Blood wine event
    Photograph: Rachael Baskerville
  4. Man pouring wine into a tasting glass.
    Photograph: Josh Geelen
This legendary vino tasting party is coming to Sydney for the first time ever – with smashable sips and an epic line-up of winemakers

Thirsty for fresh blood? No, we’re not implying you’re a vampire, although when you get a load of the wines that will be available for tasting at this event, you might just start to feel like one. Fresh Blood 2023 is a tour from legendary wine experience creators the Fruitful First, and on Saturday, November 12, it’s landing in Sydney for the first time ever.

The event, which will be held at the purveyors of good times and natural wines, Odd Culture Newtown, is all about celebrating Australia’s tastiest new lo-fi winemakers (fresh blood) to the scene and a couple of gems that are making waves globally. Fresh Blood started in East London in 2019 and has since gained worldwide popularity for spotlighting progressive Aussie wine culture at the cutting edge.

The Sydney edition will begin with three hours of tasting different drops, followed by a further hour to relax and enjoy the experience. Upon entering, you’ll be given a take-home Plumm glass and a printed list, so you can take notes as you sip. 

Explore the world of winemakers from South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales, many of whom will be there on the day to cure your curiosities on all things vino. And yes, newbies are totally welcome, so if you don’t know your grenache from your gamay, you’ll be in good company. Each ticket holder also gets a $10 bottle token and a $10 snack token to redeem on any menu item from noon to 3pm.

“I remember seeing these event posters in London back in 2019 featuring young Aussie winemakers and thinking 'how good' – so there was no hesitation when I got the call,” said Odd Culture’s group bars manager, Jordan Blackman. “There's a natural alignment of values and common goals, championing the new wave of up-and-coming talented winemakers and conscientious farming. Just a good group of people, really.”

Feel free to kick on at the end of the event with Odd Culture’s eclectic array of beers, cocktails and other refreshments, and if you love a wine you tasted, you can crack open a bottle or take it home with you. 

Tickets are $69 each and can be purchased here. For more details on who’s pouring, check out the website.

These are all the bucket list things to do in Sydney

Love a happy hour? Us too. These are the best ones in the city

Work your way through the top wine bars in Sydney

Lauren Dinse
Written by
Lauren Dinse

Details

Event website:
www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1129011?embed
Address:
Odd Culture Newtown
262-266
King Street
Newtown
Sydney
2200
Contact:
oc@oddculture.group
Price:
$69
Opening hours:
Noon-4.30pm

Dates and times

Buy
