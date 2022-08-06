Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Gin Journey Sydney

  • Things to do
  • Around Sydney, Sydney
Gin Journey Sydney
Photograph: Rory Forbes-Lange
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Take a deep dive into the juniper genius of Sydney's gin scene on this expert-guided bar crawl

He’s been charming the gin drinkers of London since 2013, but now Gin Journey founder Leon Dalloway has brought his education bar crawl to the Harbour City. Discover the history of gin – and the best places to taste it – on this guided tour of Sydney’s boutique distilleries and hidden gin bars, including Poor Tom's Gin Hall and the Four Pillars Gin Lab.

This minibus tour taking in the ultimate gin destinations in the city will let you sample five top gins and five superb cocktails while learning about this popular tipple's fascinating history, from its checkered days as ‘mother’s ruin’ to its present-day ascendancy and the botanical bonanza of contemporary Aussie gins. Each tour hosts a maximum of 19 people and visits at least four venues.

This intimate afternoon event takes place every other Saturday, with tickets costing $125 per person plus booking fee, advance booking required.

Maxim Boon
Written by
Maxim Boon

Details

Event website:
www.ginjourney.com/au/
Address:
Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price:
$125

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.