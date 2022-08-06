Gin Journey Sydney

Time Out says

Take a deep dive into the juniper genius of Sydney's gin scene on this expert-guided bar crawl

He’s been charming the gin drinkers of London since 2013, but now Gin Journey founder Leon Dalloway has brought his education bar crawl to the Harbour City. Discover the history of gin – and the best places to taste it – on this guided tour of Sydney’s boutique distilleries and hidden gin bars, including Poor Tom's Gin Hall and the Four Pillars Gin Lab.

This minibus tour taking in the ultimate gin destinations in the city will let you sample five top gins and five superb cocktails while learning about this popular tipple's fascinating history, from its checkered days as ‘mother’s ruin’ to its present-day ascendancy and the botanical bonanza of contemporary Aussie gins. Each tour hosts a maximum of 19 people and visits at least four venues.

This intimate afternoon event takes place every other Saturday, with tickets costing $125 per person plus booking fee, advance booking required.