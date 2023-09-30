Time Out says

If you thought the well-worn affair of Champagne and oysters couldn’t get more refined, you were wrong. Sydney Oyster Farm Tours have joined forces with Glenglassaugh to offer the ultimate whisky and seafood experience, available for the month of September only.

After a short idyllic cruise and guided boat tour of the Mooney Mooney oyster leases, you’ll step into some waders and disembark into the cool, calm expanse of the Hawesbury. Knee deep in brackish waters, you’ll then learn how to shuck your own oysters, before your immersive dining experience begins.

At your in-water table, feast on famous Broken Bay oysters and fresh prawns, paired with the new Glenglassaugh whisky range. Inspired by the influences of both land and sea, this collection of coastal single-malt scotch is the perfect companion for oysters - particularly the Portsoy, due to its deep maritime flavour.

Whether you splash your whisky straight onto your fresh, briny Sydney rocks, shoot it from an empty shell or take it easy with a dram in hand - this is an unparalleled way to celebrate the bounty and beauty of both Sydney’s Central Coast, and Scotland’s Sandend Bay.

You can book via Sydney Oyster Farm Tours, and for a limited time only, get $15 off with the code WHISKY15.

