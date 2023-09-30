Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Glenglassaugh Whisky Immerse Yourself

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Around Sydney, Sydney
  1. The whisky experience
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. The whisky and oyster tasting experience
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A woman enjoying whisky and seafood at the Glenglassaugh Whisky Immerse Yourself experience
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

An unforgettable bucket-list experience for oyster and whisky lovers alike, just 45 minutes from Sydney’s CBD

If you thought the well-worn affair of Champagne and oysters couldn’t get more refined, you were wrong. Sydney Oyster Farm Tours have joined forces with Glenglassaugh to offer the ultimate whisky and seafood experience, available for the month of September only.

After a short idyllic cruise and guided boat tour of the Mooney Mooney oyster leases, you’ll step into some waders and disembark into the cool, calm expanse of the Hawesbury. Knee deep in brackish waters, you’ll then learn how to shuck your own oysters, before your immersive dining experience begins.

At your in-water table, feast on famous Broken Bay oysters and fresh prawns, paired with the new Glenglassaugh whisky range. Inspired by the influences of both land and sea, this collection of coastal single-malt scotch is the perfect companion for oysters - particularly the Portsoy, due to its deep maritime flavour.

Whether you splash your whisky straight onto your fresh, briny Sydney rocks, shoot it from an empty shell or take it easy with a dram in hand - this is an unparalleled way to celebrate the bounty and beauty of both Sydney’s Central Coast, and Scotland’s Sandend Bay.

You can book via Sydney Oyster Farm Tours, and for a limited time only, get $15 off with the code WHISKY15.

Recommended:

These are the best places to see spring flowers in Sydney and NSW

Love oysters? Check out our guide to Narooma on the South Coast (and try some delicious ones)

Here is our guide to the finest places to go whale watching in Sydney

Carly Sophia
Written by
Carly Sophia

Details

Event website:
sydneyoystertours.rezdy.com/488520/glenglassaugh-whisky-immerse-yourself-september-only
Address:
Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price:
$180
Opening hours:
Various times and dates in September

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.