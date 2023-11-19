Sydney
Good Food and Wine Christmas Market

  • Things to do, Markets
  • Carriageworks, Eveleigh
  1. Wine producers talking to customer at market
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Stallholders talking to customer
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. Gingerbread house
    Photograph: Supplied
  4. People eating bread sticks at a wine and food market
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Eat yourself into a festive food coma and stock up on gourmet goodies at this Christmas fair – where Kirsten Tibballs will help you build a gingerbread mansion

Forget the presents, Christmas is really all about the food and the booze. If you need an excuse to munch gingerbread and sip summery cocktails in November, then this is it. Good Food and Wine will host its first-ever Christmas Market in Sydney from Friday, November 17 to Sunday, November 19. This magical foodie paradise will bring together more than 150 local artisans, producers and celebrity chefs, all under one roof at Carriageworks.

Australia’s chocolate queen, Kirsten Tibballs, will get you in the Christmas spirit with sugary gingerbread house workshops on Saturday and Sunday at 2.15pm. She'll walk you step by step through building the festive mansion of your dreams, plus give you her insider tips.

Whether you’ve already started planning this year’s festive spread or are simply in need of some delicious inspo, then stick around the Festive Kitchen to watch live cooking demos from social media sensations Cheat Meats; My Kitchen Rules winner Sammy Jakubiak (Frank’s Deli); Smelly Cheese Co-founder Valerie Henbest and more. 

Those who are on the hunt for gourmet gift ideas can peruse the most glorious artisan goods including bean-to-bar seaweed chocolate, truffle oils, umami-packed chilli oils and native seasonings. Gift shopping can be hungry work, so be sure to refuel with piping hot empanadas, cheesy crepes, fluffy Berliner doughnuts and more. 

It wouldn’t be Christmas without a festive tipple, so end your magical market adventure with a refreshing cocktail or two at the Naught Lounge, or join a Secret Sip Session where you’ll be challenged to guess the wine in your glass. 

The Good Food and Wine Christmas Market is open from 4-9pm on Friday, November 17 and 10am-5pm on the weekend. You can purchase general admission tickets for $15 here, or gift yourself a tasting glass for an extra $5. 

Melissa Woodley
Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
goodfoodshow.com.au/christmasmarket-sydney/
Address:
Carriageworks
245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Price:
$15-$20
Opening hours:
Fri 4-9pm, Sat-Sun 10am-5pm

Dates and times

Buy
