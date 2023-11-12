Time Out says

Opa! We’re all in need of a Greek Island holiday right now, but this mega Greek street party is the next best thing. The sunny streets of Burwood will transform into a celebration of Greek food, culture and community on Sunday, November 12, and we’re already mentally lining up for a smoky chicken gyros.

For 12 years, the Greek community of Burwood have been setting up stalls and inviting local mascots Mitsos the donkey and Plato the dancing cat to this huge street fair. It sees the Greek Orthodox Parish commemorate the centuries-old tradition of ‘panigiri’, where towns host community festivals to celebrate the feast day of the patron saint of each local village.

This year’s free festival will be a riot of colour, from traditional dances and live music to market stalls and Greek food vendors lined all the way down Railways Parade and Burleigh Street.

You can watch a huge line-up of Greek and Cypriot performers from 11am-5pm, including Sydney's premier Greek music group Paradise Band and internationally acclaimed DJ Krazy Kon.

You can also roam among the markets, meet online cooking phenomenon YiaYia’s Kitchen, take part in kids activities, or just hang out with old Mitsos and Plato.

Make sure to come hungry so you can fuel up on souvla, loukoumades, gyros and more, cooked by the cutest yiayias and pappous.

You can find out more about the Greek Street Fair here.

