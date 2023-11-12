Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Greek Street Fair Burwood

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Burwood, Burwood
  1. Greek dancers
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Greek dancers
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A Greek grandmother cooking with daughter
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Greece’s famed hospitality takes centre stage at this neighbourhood party

Opa! We’re all in need of a Greek Island holiday right now, but this mega Greek street party is the next best thing. The sunny streets of Burwood will transform into a celebration of Greek food, culture and community on Sunday, November 12, and we’re already mentally lining up for a smoky chicken gyros.

For 12 years, the Greek community of Burwood have been setting up stalls and inviting local mascots Mitsos the donkey and Plato the dancing cat to this huge street fair. It sees the Greek Orthodox Parish commemorate the centuries-old tradition of ‘panigiri’, where towns host community festivals to celebrate the feast day of the patron saint of each local village.

This year’s free festival will be a riot of colour, from traditional dances and live music to market stalls and Greek food vendors lined all the way down Railways Parade and Burleigh Street.

You can watch a huge line-up of Greek and Cypriot performers from 11am-5pm, including Sydney's premier Greek music group Paradise Band and internationally acclaimed DJ Krazy Kon.

You can also roam among the markets, meet online cooking phenomenon YiaYia’s Kitchen, take part in kids activities, or just hang out with old Mitsos and Plato.

Make sure to come hungry so you can fuel up on souvla, loukoumades, gyros and more, cooked by the cutest yiayias and pappous.

You can find out more about the Greek Street Fair here.

RECOMMENDED:

Get your Greek fix at one of Sydney's top Greek restaurants

Inner West restaurant Perama 2.0 brings Mykonos vibes to Petersham

Check out the best things to do in Sydney this week

Written by
Melissa Woodley

Details

Event website:
www.facebook.com/greekstreetfairburwood
Address:
Around Burwood
Burwood
Sydney
2134
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
11am-5pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.