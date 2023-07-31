Sydney
Perama 2.0

  • Restaurants
  • Petersham
  1. A bar
    Photograph: Supplied | Perama 2.0
  2. A white, Greek-style restaurant.
    Photograph: Supplied | Perama 2.0
  3. A white, Greek-style restaurant.
    Photograph: Supplied | Perama 2.0
  4. Saganaki fried cheese
    Photograph: Supplied | Perama 2.0
  5. A Greek dessert.
    Photograph: Supplied | Perama 2.0
  6. Ouzo
    Photograph: Supplied | Perama 2.0
Inner West restaurant Perama 2.0 brings Mykonos vibes to Petersham

Petersham has long been known as little Portugal, being home to Frangos, Silvas, and Sweet Belem (which only claims to have “the world’s best Portuguese tarts”). Now, thanks to some new additions, it’s started turning into a little urban slice of the Mediterranean. As well as covering off Portugal, the small dining strip strongly reps Italy with new restaurant Noi and aperitivo bar the Majestic – and now, Greece, thanks to the arrival of Perama 2.0. 

Why the 2.0? Well, this is a second rendition of the original Perama, which was there in the same spot in Petersham many years back. While there are a couple of Greek joints over in nearby Marrickville, Greece seemed to be the missing piece of the area’s Mediterranean puzzle, so the Sabapathy Group thought it deserved a revival. 

The ‘version two’ reference is also a nod to the fact that their kitchen serves up a modern take on Greek classics. All the usual suspects – lamb, octopus, saganaki – make an appearance, but with modern twists. The 12-hour slow-cooked lamb is finished on charcoals and served on a bed of tomato, mustard seed and cumin sauce. The fried calamari comes with a spicy tartare ouzo sauce made from capers, sriracha, mayo and toasted fennel salt. And the fried prawns come with honey, almond, coriander, lemon, plus an ouzo-chilli mayo for kick.

Then there’s Perama 2.0’s signature dish: the pork belly baklava. It’s exactly as it sounds – pork belly, layered between small sheets of filo pastry, with chopped dates, pistachios and a very Greek-style sauce. It looks exactly like baklava. Yet tastes like pork. And it’s an experience all pork lovers must have. Wash a chunk down with an ouzo.

The décor is a nod to Mykonos, with white rendered walls, curved edges and archways, stone finishes and a well-stocked bar at the entrance. You can duck in for a colourful cocktail and some mezze even on nights when you’re not up for a big fat Greek feast. Opa!

We’ve decided the Mykonos vibe is definitely what Petersham was missing.

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis

Details

Address:
88 Audley St
Petersham
Sydney
2049
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Tue-Thu 5-10pm; Fri-Sat 5-11pm
