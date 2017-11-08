The best Greek restaurants in Sydney
From lamb stuffed souvlaki to layered moussaka, this is where to get your Greek fix in Sydney
These restaurants make a strong argument for switching permanently to a Mediterranean diet. You can do fancy Greek at the Apollo where you can order up saganaki (that's fried cheese) and a big bowl of sticky roast lamb ribs, or you can hit up an old school yeeros joint, and smash grilled Greek pita bread jammed with crisp, fatty pork bits. Whether it's a late night snack or a full family feast, these are the best places to eat Greek food in Sydney.
The Apollo
Jonathan Barthelmess has long been one of Time Out’s favourite chefs. We sang his praises back at Coast in 2008/2009 when he was doing his elegant, restrained Italian food and then again when he opened Manly Pavilion. Now he does Greek food and we couldn’t be happier. And our best advice for approaching this high end eatery is "don’t order everything." You will leave Apollo uncomfortably full. Instead, do the Full Greek, a tasting menu that's all the stuff you’ll want to order off the menu and exactly the right amount to eat.
Alpha
Peter Conistis has some sort of mystical way with pastry. His spanakopita sees tissue-paper-light pastry supporting a deliciously salty mix of fetta and spinach. And lightness is definitely a theme at Alpha. Check out the soft little dolmades filled with preserved lemon and almond and the loukoumades – sweet and moreish honeyed-doughnut puffs. This restaurant, on the old Hellenic Club site, is absolutely packing them in, night and day.
Steki Taverna
Have you ever wondered what’s behind the closed blinds of this long-standing Greek restaurant just off Newtown’s main drag? We sure have. Which is what made us book a table at Steki’s on a Friday night, and we have no regrets about our choices. Steki is trapped in time, specifically on the financial front, but also it’s been a few years since the last lick of paint or an upgrade of any kind. They’re still charging mid-90s prices for their classic Greek food and the booze is outrageously affordable - the $30 bottle of Lazanfanis red from Peloponnese is a straight-shooting people pleaser.
Gyradiko
First up, it’s all about the bread: fluffy rounds of fresh pita, scorched lightly on the grill. They're filled with slices of juicy pork or chicken – just like in Greece – carved straight off the vertical spit. There’s a smattering of salad: ripe tomato wedges, red onion, parsley and a slick of tzatziki, but mostly it’s one helluva meatfest. They add a couple of chips inside as well, traditional-style. It ain’t pretty eating but that’s half the fun. The pillowy-soft pita soaks up all the juices from the meat. And back to those chips. Joined with the bread, they offer outrageously good carb-on-carb action.
Yiro Yiro
If cheese is your kryptonite, wait until you discover haloumi fries. Say what? You heard us. We’re talking thick cut batons of haloumi cheese deep-fried until golden brown. Where can you get it? Head to Yiro Yiro, yeeros shop and cheese lover’s dream house. You can also get the haloumi plate and savour a squeak-fest of pan-fried cheese. Add a squeeze of fresh lemon for maximum zing. Need more cheese? Get the hot chips with feta. That’s a pile of chips with a blizzard of crumbled feta for that extra salty hit. Even the hot food cabinet is likely to hold a cheese pie or two.
The Yeeros Shop
Forget those fancy new yeeros joints. The Yeeros Shop has been keeping it old skool since 1976. That means hand cut chips cooked to order (adjusted to soft or extra crunchy if you ask nicely) wrapped up in butchers paper for takeaway. Yassss. The menu includes old-fashioned hamburgers, steak sandwiches or good ol’ yeeros meat on chips aka the Halal snack pack. The lamb yeeros is what everyone’s ordering though, crispy fatty lamb bits jammed into grilled Greek pita bread with salad. Get the small chips and laugh with delirium at what passes as extra large in most other takeaways.
Medusa
Meet Medusa, the Greek restaurant with a lot to give. It's in the heart of the CBD, offering fresh simple food in a casual yet polished room. Owner Peter Koutsopoulos works the room, serving jokes and backslaps along with souvlaki and haloumi. The room's mostly filled with blokes in suits eating lamb and drinking red wine, but it's not just a place for corporate canivores. Start with fava Santorinis – a smooth puree of chickpeas dressed with olive oil and lemon juice. It's not hummus, but it's not far off.
Kefi Greek Tavern
Sometimes a high-end rendition of a simple snack can turn things up a notch – ACME’s tiny mortadella sandwich, for instance, is a thing of beauty. But when it comes to Greek street food, the kind cooked over hot coals and wrapped up with all sorts of crunchy, creamy, smoked things, you’re best sticking to the original recipe. After the closure of Westfield’s upmarket Xanthi, chef David Tsirekas mined his home-cooking roots to a Hellenic tavern in Kingsgrove. And the CBD’s loss is eastern Sydney’s delicious, pita-wrapped gain.
Aphrodite Restaurant
If you’ve never tried goat before, this is your best introduction. Kleftiko is roasted baby goat: hunks of meat sprinkled with salt, pepper and oregano and then slow-cooked in the oven for three hours. Dig your fork past the crisp layer of fatty skin and you’ll find meat that is soft and tender. Head to the Cyprus Community Club's Aphrodite Restaurant on a Friday night, where kleftiko is a weekly special served with a side of lemony roast potatoes.
Corinthian Rotisserie
Sheep's heads - you either love ‘em or you're downright revolted by the idea of pulling the well-done brains and eyeballs out of a skull that still has teeth. There's not much meat on it but what there is, is incredibly flavoursome. All that intramuscular tissue stands up to a culinary caning. But we're obviously not dealing with our sheep skull in the correct way - while we're picking at the meat with forks, the table next to us are dislocating the thing like surgeons. Or hit men. It's not all skullduggery and Retsina - there's plenty of other stuff on the Corinthian Rotisserie menu that isn't served with its own teeth.
