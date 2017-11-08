The best Greek restaurants in Sydney

These restaurants make a strong argument for switching permanently to a Mediterranean diet. You can do fancy Greek at the Apollo where you can order up saganaki (that's fried cheese) and a big bowl of sticky roast lamb ribs, or you can hit up an old school yeeros joint, and smash grilled Greek pita bread jammed with crisp, fatty pork bits. Whether it's a late night snack or a full family feast, these are the best places to eat Greek food in Sydney.

