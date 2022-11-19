Time Out says

Don’t start hysterically screaming all at once – but a pop-up cafe filled with actual, real life, legitimate puppies is coming to Sydney’s CBD for one glorious day only. We know. It’s all too much.

On Saturday, November 19, Guide Dogs NSW is throwing an incredibly paw-fect brunch party for all those who enjoy frolicking with labrador puppies for a good cause. With attendees able to cuddle puppies, drink coffee, pose in a pooch-themed photobooth and play in a plushie dog toy ball pit, this event of the century is all about raising awareness about the wonderful work that Guide Dogs NSW does for those living with vision impairment.

As such, on top of all the cuddly shenanigans, there will also be a number of guide dogs and therapy dogs in attendance, with their owners there on scene to speak with you about how their canine companions enrich all aspects of their lives. Also, when it comes to food – fret not. You will also be eating well, with the entire event catered by The Blind Chef, with a full afternoon tea display, including tea, coffee and guide dog-themed dessert snacks all set to hit your table.

Tickets to this event (as you may expect) are pretty limited, with only 180 spots up for grabs. For all Sydney puppy fans who know they can’t miss out, early bird tickets will be going on sale on Friday, September 23 at 9am for $30. You can do that by clicking right here, but if you miss out on that run, tune in on October 17 for general release tickets that cost $40, with kids under 12 able to snag their tickets for free. (Note: there are a maximum of four children’s tickets available with every ticket order.)

The ‘pup-up’ cafe will be going down at Charter Hall, 2 Market Street, in Sydney’s CBD, and will be running in two time slots, with one going from noon to 1.30pm, and the other from 2pm to 3.30pm on November 19.

We suggest you prime your alarms. This one looks pretty good.

