Time Out says

We all love an outdoor cinema, but combine an outdoor cinema with one of the prettiest zoos in the world and we're really in business. This spring, Taronga Zoo is launching what may be one of Sydney’s coolest outdoor cinemas, and we're pretty excited. The pop-up Harbour View Cinema on Taronga’s concert lawns will be playing some cult-classics with a killer view of Sydney Harbour over the October long weekend, and the only issue will be whether to watch your favourite movie on the big screen – or the magical sunset.

Plus, you get cheaper zoo entry and free parking. We're into this.

Only four screenings will be going down, so take your pick from The Lion King on Thursday night, Scream on Friday, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone on Saturday and Dirty Dancing to finish off with on Sunday. We weren’t lying when we said cult classics.

One of the best parts about these golden tickets is that they include complimentary entry to the zoo at 2pm (and free parking) so you can explore by day, and kick back by night, with the movies starting up at 5.30pm. We did the maths – adult zoo entry is $45 and these tickets are only $28, which equals an absolute steal. There are limited spots so hop on it before your favourite film books out.

There are heaps of options to update your ticket with lounge chairs, picnic rugs, access to VIP sections, and service to your seat. You can also expect a licensed bar for cocktails and vino, and all your beloved movie snacks like popcorn and ice-cream.

Note: The cinema is popping up for a limited time, just in time for the long weekend. There will be four sessions on from Thursday, September 28 to Sunday, October 1. So, when it comes to working out the best things to do on the October long weekend in Sydney, this one should be a no brainer.

Every ticket purchase goes in the draw to win some coveted prizes from Taronga Zoo. We’re talking overnight experiences, a ‘Zoo Keeper for a Day’ pass, and memberships. To be in it to win it, book your tickets here.

While you're at Taronga Zoo, check out their incredible fine-dining experience.