Time Out says

Soak up views of the Sydney Harbour Bridge, as well as Taronga Zoo’s wildlife sanctuary, at this fine-dining restaurant that's now open to the public

Stop the (tourist) bus: Fine dining restaurant Me-Gal, which is located in Taronga Zoo’s wildlife sanctuary, is opening to the public for the very first time on Thursday, 30 March. Previously, Me-Gal was only open for guests staying at the zoo’s eco accommodation, Wildlife Retreat at Taronga. But now the Trippas White Group (Bar 83 at Sydney Tower, Infinity) has taken over the restaurant, introducing a fresh new menu, and swinging open its doors so everyone can experience it.

Straight up, Me-Gal is stunning. Surrounded by a pretty bushland, the restaurant features floor-to-ceiling glass windows showing off some of the best views in Sydney – think the Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Opera House, and the city skyline – so you can drink up the gorgeous vista with a glass of Champagne while you dine. And if you’re wondering about the name, Me-Gal is the Cammeraygal word for ‘tears’, in a nod to the surrounding salt water.

Executive chef of the Trippas White Group, Stefan Schröder, has designed a new menu at Me-Gal with a focus on native ingredients and sustainable produce from local farmers. There are medium and large plates to share, or you can opt for a seasonal feast for $120 per person. Highlights include stuffed zucchini flowers with wattleseed ricotta, macadamia crumble and butternut squash purée; 12-hour slow roasted Flinders Island lamb shoulder with heirloom carrots, lime and mint; and a lemon myrtle pear tart with Chantilly cream.

The cocktails menu also follows the sustainable theme, with the drinks being made from botanical ingredients and local spirits. The wine list features mostly Australian vinos, including vegan, organic, biodynamic and sustainable wines, as well as an “Icon” list. Plus, most drops are also offered by the glass, thanks to Coravin technology.

Me-Gal’s general manager, Hoanh Giang says, “When crafting the offering for Me-Gal, we drew inspiration from its unique location and the Australian native fauna that surrounds it. An unexpected dining destination on the lower North Shore, the focus at Me-Gal is on sustainable dining, a passion we share with our local community of producers.”

If you’re looking for a special dining experience for a special occasion, we reckon Me-Gal could be close to the top of the list. I mean, where else can you wander around a zoo in the day, past the lions and tigers and bears (oh my!) and stroll to a fine-dining restaurant with stellar views afterwards?

Keen for more? Check out the best restaurants in Sydney to book right now.