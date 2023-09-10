Time Out says

If you’ve ever dreamed of floating into Hogwarts’ Great Hall on the night of the Yule Ball, bedazzled in your very best robes (unless you’re Ron Weasely, poor lad), your dream could finally be coming into true blue, Sydney reality.

All ye wizards, witches and poltergeists are in for a treat from July 7, 2023 when the official Harry Potter: A Yule Ball Celebration will make its very first Sydney debut – and someone hold us while we swoon.

Taking over the heritage-listed Paddington Town Hall every week until September 10, this wild wizarding event is all about plunging you into the magical depths of the fantastical Yule Ball. This enchanting party will be full of interactive experiences, quality themed food and drink (fingers crossed for Butter Beer) and Hogwarts house challenges – along with a whole lot of participation for all the Aussie muggles who have long dreamt of entering the wizarding world.

Although it’s not mandatory, punters are told to come dressed in their best witchy attire and/or Yule Ball finery, with organisers promising a “whimsical and elegant” affair for all that attend. It’s a yes from us.

Also, you can buy a legitimate wand on site. We’ll just let that sit right there.

Following a spellbinding world tour, this Warner Brothers’ backed event will be lighting up Sydney in the coldest time of our calendar year, bringing festive magic, glittering lights and all-round cosy times to our Emerald City. If you are of eligible Hogwarts age (aka: aged 12 years and over) you’re welcome to come along, and tickets will start at $84 per person for a two-hour long session.

Tickets are available for purchase from May 3, 2023, but if you want to get in ahead of the game, you can pop your name down on a waitlist right now to really ensure that you don’t miss out.

We reckon you should fly with the speed and velocity of a late-edition Nimbus 2000. You don’t want to miss this.

