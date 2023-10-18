Sydney
Horseshoe Falls

  1. glow worms blue mountains
    Photograph: John Hartanowicz | Wikimedia Commons
  2. National Falls in the Royal National Park
    Photograph: Shutterstock
Time Out says

You can see thousands of glow worms from behind a waterfall on this magical bushwalk in the Blue Mountains

Does the thought of standing behind a tumbling, enchanted waterfall while surrounded by twinkling glow worms sound like a fairytale to you? For all us Sydney and NSW dwellers, this dream is also very much in reach.

Horseshoe Falls is a waterfall tucked away in Hazelbrook in the Blue Mountains. There's actially a track with four main waterfalls to explore, but our top tips are checking out Horseshore and Glow Worm Nook Falls. Follow the path towards the waterfalls, and the first one you'll reach, within about 15 minutes, is Horseshoe Falls, which has a horseshoe-shaped cave overhang.

Keep walking for another 15 minutes or so, and you'll reach Glow Worm Nook Falls, where you can explore behind the waterfall looking for glow worms.

Both these sections of track are suitable for kids, too. 

If you want to maximise your glow worm action, there a loads to see at the first stop, Horseshoe Falls if you head there in the dark – a daunting prospect that's best left to the more adventurous among us who own powerful torches, good walking boots to minimise slipping, and perhaps even a safety beacon.

When the sun goes down, the cave behind the waterfall is said to come alive with a veritable galaxy of thousands and thousands of glow worms. 

More warnings: It is absolutely vital that you do not touch the glow worms or shine any light on them at all. There have been many occurrences where humans have destroyed glow worm colonies by interfering. So, remember to just look, don't touch.

How do I get to Horseshoe Falls? 

You can’t type this location into Google Maps – so head to the carpark on Oakland Road. The trail begins and ends at the Oakland Road carpark, and you will be able to see a trail that winds into the bush, alongside a small creek. Follow the trail for about 200 metres until you see a picnic table and fork in the path – take the left-leaning trail that’s signposted ‘Waterfalls’. Walk down this trail until you come to another fork and see a sign labelled ‘Horseshoe Falls’.

Follow that down, and you’ll find what you’re looking for. The way back home is the way you came (should be a 30-minute round trip).

Want more special things to explore in Sydney and NSW? Check out one of these natural wonders that are worth travelling for. 

Maya Skidmore
Written by
Maya Skidmore

Details

Address:
Horseshoe Falls Walking Track
Oaklands Rd
Hazelbrook
Blue Mountains
2779
Contact:
View Website
